Kamloops RCMP find stolen travel trailer hidden beneath 'makeshift foliage and camouflage'

Encampment was hidden

Photo: Facebook/Jubilee RV This photo was posted on Facebook by Jubilee RV on Jan. 9, 2026, letting followers know this 13-foot trailer was reported stolen six days earlier. It was located by Kamloops RCMP after someone who saw the post spotted the trailer in a secluded area near Barnhartvale.

A stolen travel trailer worth $20,000 was found hidden beneath makeshift camouflage after an eagle-eyed passerby alerted Kamloops Mounties to a "highly secluded" encampment off Campbell Creek Road, a judge has been told.

Police got a call on Jan. 28 from a man who said he encountered a suspicious scene off Campbell Creek Road.

“He advised he’d come across a makeshift encampment off Campbell Creek Road the previous day,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in Kamloops provincial court on Friday.

The man described seeing a trailer and a black vehicle.

“This civilian believed the trailer was stolen because he had seen a picture from a Facebook post from Jubilee RV, which reported it as stolen — so he observes it at this encampment and he calls police to let them know,” Duncan said.

It was described in court as a 13-foot travel trailer, grey and black, reported stolen on Jan. 3. Duncan said it’s worth about $20,000.

“It had been stolen by an individual operating an older black pickup truck who had attended the Jubilee RV location overnight, cut the lock to the compound and towed the trailer out of the lot,” he said.

‘Difficult to access'

Police had some trouble locating the encampment. Duncan said they eventually found it “hidden along a dirt side road” off Campbell Creek Road.

“It had been covered in makeshift foliage and camouflage,” he said.

"The area was highly secluded and would have been difficult to access without prior knowledge the encampment was there — that was the officers’ opinion.”

The man who answered the door of the trailer was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

“The officers cleared the interior of the trailer and noted that it appeared he had been residing in it for an extended period of time,” Duncan said.

"He was well established inside the trailer. His wallet, phone and personal effects were all located inside.”

Shealan Jonathan Joseph Davies, 39, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was detained following a bail hearing on Friday, on that and a series of unrelated charges from the Quesnel area.

His next court appearance is set for Tuesday.