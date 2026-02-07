Kamloops News

Attacker who left vulnerable victim severely injured in North Kamloops alleyway will be sentenced in June

Sentencing date finally set

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A sentencing date has been set nearly a year after a guilty plea was entered in relation to a violent attack in a North Kamloops alleyway that landed a vulnerable homeless man in a coma.

Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge, 24, pleaded guilty last March to one count of aggravated assault.

On May 8, 2024, police were called to an alley off the 400-block of Tranquille Road after a passerby came across a bloodied and unconscious man.

Court has heard the attack was captured on high-definition video surveillance, showing a heavily intoxicated man knocked to the ground and then beaten severely by a single attacker. The victim was described by the Crown as “extremely vulnerable.”

The attack is alleged to have included multiple kicks to the head and three forceful stomps on the pavement.

When Aldridge pleaded guilty last year, sentencing was scheduled for November. Those plans were derailed when he was arrested for repeatedly breaching his bail.

During a brief hearing on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court, Aldridge’s sentencing was set for the week of June 1.

He is in custody.