Kamloops News

Construction prep underway for 40-bed shelter in downtown Kamloops' Columbia Precinct

Work starts at Glenfair site

Photo: Castanet Site preparation work has started at 1500 Glenfair Dr., where a 40-bed shelter will be constructed.

Site preparation work is underway for a 40-bed shelter that will be built on a tract of provincially-owned land in downtown Kamloops.

In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, BC Housing said work at 1055 Glenfair Dr., a site located in the Columbia Precinct, started in December 2025.

“Construction of Solace Shelter is on track,” the provincial housing agency said. “We currently expect the shelter to open later this year."

The year-round facility will be operated by The Mustard Seed Kamloops. It will be aimed at providing beds for seniors and older adults experiencing homelessness.

BC Housing said the shelter will be staffed 24/7, offering daily meals, laundry, washroom and shower facilities. On-site supports will include case planning, referrals to health care and support to transition to longer-term housing.

The province, through BC Housing, is funding construction costs and will be providing operating funding for the shelter. BC Housing said funding details will be available upon completion of construction.

The shelter, which has faced some community opposition, could be the first of several new housing projects to rise in the Columbia Precinct.

A rental housing development at 515, 523 and 527 Columbia St. is slated to break ground in 2026. The development, targeted at middle-income households, will be operated by Connective Support Society.

A 20-bed, purpose-built complex care facility planned to rise on part of 1100 Glenfair Dr. is also expected to break ground later this year.

The rest of the 1100 Glenfair Dr. site will be redeveloped to become 340 units of housing for seniors. In September, BC Housing said it was part way through the planning process, noting this is a large project that will take time.