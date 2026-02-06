Kamloops News

New leadership for Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band includes first female chief

First woman to lead band

Photo: Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band A new Whispering Pines/Clinton chief and council were sworn in on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026: Kukpi7 Sunny LeBourdais, Tkwem7iple7 Mat Lewis, Tkwem7iple7 Darcy LeBourdais and Tkwem7iple7 Judy Sturm.

A historic leadership change has brought the Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band its first female chief.

The new chief and council were sworn in on Friday following an election on Jan. 15 that saw two-term councillor Sunny LeBourdais elected chief — making her the first woman to lead the band.

The three councillors sworn in Friday are Tkwem7iple7 Mat Lewis, Tkwem7iple7 Darcy LeBourdais and Tkwem7iple7 Judy Sturm.

Chief and council started their first day in office by meeting on the shore of Kelly Lake, followed by a signing ceremony.

Darcy LeBourdais and Sturm will serve their first terms on council, while Lewis was re-elected for a second term.