Municipal coalition eyed as potential fix for safety concerns along Yellowhead Highway corridor

Highway deaths spark call

Photo: Contributed A fatal four-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway near McLure in November 2021.

A Kamloops city councillor is hoping communities along the Yellowhead Highway corridor can work together to secure funding for road improvements, backed by data that shows a disproportionately high number of fatal highway crashes take place in this part of the province.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Nancy Bepple brought forward a pair of resolutions that will be considered by other municipalities at this year’s Southern Interior Local Government Association conference.

"The province's commitment to $728 million to the upgrade of Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border mitigates safety issues on one specific corridor — but does not address safety concerns on the many other highway corridors in Interior and Northern B.C,” the resolution reads.

The resolution cites 2023 statistics from the BC Coroner’s Service, which show the Interior Health and Northern Health regions combined had the largest number of vehicle crash fatalities in the province — 189 out of 331 deaths.

This represents 57 per cent of all car crash fatalities in 2023, despite these two regions being home to only 22 per cent of the province’s population.

“The Interior Health region has a death rate of 15.2 per 100,000, and the Northern Health region has a death rate of 18.1, both of which are well in excess of the provincial average of 6,” the resolution reads.

The resolution recommends urging the province to work with regional districts and municipalities in these regions to prioritize highway upgrades and road maintenance, and commit to funding improvements with the goal of reducing vehicle deaths.

Bepple gave credit to Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer, who raised the issue of ongoing Highway 5 dangers at a recent meeting. Stamer, formerly the mayor of Barriere, has been outspoken in his support for measures to improve the safety along the highway corridor.

Bepple said she has raised the matter with Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell and Valemount Mayor Owen Torgerson. Both councils are expected to discuss this resolution in their respective meetings on Feb. 10.

If approved by all councils, the resolution will be put forward in front of Interior municipalities at SILGA, and elected officials in the North Central Local Government Association in a bid to gain further traction.

Second resolution on clean energy

Bepple introduced a second SILGA resolution on clean energy initiatives during Tuesday’s meeting.

The resolution, put together with Coun. Dale Bass, recommends the province form a citizens assembly to help get the government’s climate goals back on track.

It also recommends the B.C. government “promote and increase the production of clean, provincially-generated renewable electricity, biofuels and renewable natural gas.”

These recommendations were suggested in a provincially-commissioned independent review of Clean BC, the B.C. government’s plan to lower climate-changing emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

The review has concluded B.C. is not on track to meet its 2030 goals, and identifies actions needed to meet the targets.

Bepple noted Kamloops and other cities are adopting climate plans and following recommendations driven by the province.

“This is, from my perspective, just a way of making the province accountable for the policies that they have put in place,” Bepple said.

“To say, if these are the things they want to achieve, then we need to have independent oversight to make sure that it happens through a citizens assembly.”