Sentencing set for May for Kamloops woman who ran illegal Botox clinic out of her home

A woman who posed as a nurse practitioner while illegally providing lip filler and Botox injections out of her Kamloops home will learn her sentence in May.

Jessica Earthy, 46, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in September to charges of fraud and assault causing bodily harm.

She was charged in connection with a police investigation into her business, Red Square Medical Aesthetics, in 2022.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Kamloops Mounties executed a search warrant at Earthy’s house, during which they seized client consent forms and treatment notes for 21 patients, as well as vials labelled “botox,” injectable lidocaine and hypodermic needles.

“Ms. Earthy represented herself to clientele as being a nurse practitioner, including having business cards labelled, ‘Jessica Earthy, nurse practitioner,’” reads an agreed statement of facts filed in court when she pleaded guilty.

Earthy, who has training as a care aide, began operating the business in February of 2022. She said she received about 50 hours of training from a doctor based in the Lower Mainland, who told her what to do and provided bogus certificates to hang in her office.

Red Square stopped taking clients in the summer of 2022 amid the police investigation. She told police she was “not trying to hurt anyone.”

The agreed statement of facts detailed four victims who saw Earthy in the weeks before her business shut down. Each of them saw her for injections, and each of them had to go to a legitimate clinic to have Earthy’s work fixed.

Sentencing was supposed to have taken place early this year, but it's been delayed while Earthy’s defence lawyer seeks a pre-sentence report.

She is scheduled to return to court to learn her sentence on May 11.