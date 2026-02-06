Weapons, 'police' body armour seized from pickup truck fitted with flashing lights, siren: Kamloops RCMP
Police warn of fake Mountie
Kamloops Mounties say they seized weapons and body armour emblazoned with the RCMP name from a pickup truck that was fitted with flashing lights and a siren, and now investigators want to talk to anyone who might have crossed paths with a fake cop.
According to police, officers stopped a pickup truck at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 29 and found that the man behind the wheel was prohibited from driving.
“Further into the investigation, police located body armour that included non-RCMP ‘police’ and ‘RCMP’ lettering,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.
“The vehicle involved was a white GMC truck and it was equipped with red and blue lights, along with a siren."
Police said they seized weapons, body armour and the truck pending further investigation. A man in his 40s was arrested and released, with charge recommendations anticipated.
“Impersonating police is a criminal offence whether it be by false representation, badge, article, uniform or equipment which can pose a significant risk to both public and police safety,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Pole.
Napier said investigators would like to talk to anyone who might have had an encounter with a man with a white GMC truck wearing partial police attire.
Anyone with information can call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
