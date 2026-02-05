Kamloops News

Sun Peaks Resort's second annual Spring Snow Fest aims to give slopeside atmosphere boost

Boost to end of ski season

Photo: KTW file photo Skiers at Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Resort will be cranking up the volume for the second edition of its annual three-day spring festival, with the aim of boosting the energy on its slopes before the end of the season.

In a news release, the resort said its second Spring Snow Fest kicks off on Friday, March 20, and is “set to become a signature near end-of-season event.”

“Spring at Sun Peaks is all about longer days, sunny skiing and riding, and making the most of a mountain getaway with friends and family,” said Christina Antoniak, the resort’s director of brand and communications.

“Spring Snow Fest brings that energy to life with complimentary live DJ shows, on-snow freestyle sessions and nonstop après.”

The three-day event will culminate with the Big Air and Knuckle Huck Invitational taking over the terrain park on Sundance Mountain on Sunday, March 22.

Seasonal deals will also be available, including the Grand Hotel and Conference Centre’s Spring Into Savings accommodation special. Further details on discounted lift tickets are expected to be released soon.

More information on scheduled events and programming is available online. The resort said a full lineup of DJs, stage details and additional programming will be released online soon, as well.

“It’s the kind of weekend that captures everything we love about spring in the mountains,” Antoniak said.