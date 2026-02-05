Grants available for Kamloops non-profits undertaking arts, culture projects
Art grants for non-profits
The City of Kamloops has opened applications for not-for-profit organizations seeking grant funding for projects encouraging community involvement in the arts.
In a news release, the city said applications for the 2026 Community Art Grant will be accepted until April 3.
“This grant promotes the development and awareness of the arts in our community by supporting innovative and locally impactful projects,” the statement reads.
The city said $50,000 was awarded last year to 12 organizations for arts and culture projects.
Those include the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops, Foundry Kamloops, Kamloops Interior Women’s Centre, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, Kamloops Campus and Radio Society, Kamloops Film Society, Kamloops Highland Games Society, Kamloops International Busker’s Festival, Kamloops Music Collective, Music for the People, Project X Theatre Production and Vivace Chorale Society.
Non-profits can apply for up to $10,000.
More information on the grants can be found on the City of Kamloops website.
More Kamloops News
- Agri plan under reviewVernon - 1:00 pm
- Art grants for non-profitsKamloops - 12:36 pm
- Drugs, gun seized in raidKelowna - 12:19 pm
- Local skier is world classSalmon Arm - 12:13 pm
- Great eats at Table NineteenSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate