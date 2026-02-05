Kamloops News

Grants available for Kamloops non-profits undertaking arts, culture projects

Art grants for non-profits

Photo: Project X A past Project X Theatre production. Project X was one of the 2025 Community Art Grant recipients.

The City of Kamloops has opened applications for not-for-profit organizations seeking grant funding for projects encouraging community involvement in the arts.

In a news release, the city said applications for the 2026 Community Art Grant will be accepted until April 3.

“This grant promotes the development and awareness of the arts in our community by supporting innovative and locally impactful projects,” the statement reads.

The city said $50,000 was awarded last year to 12 organizations for arts and culture projects.

Those include the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops, Foundry Kamloops, Kamloops Interior Women’s Centre, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, Kamloops Campus and Radio Society, Kamloops Film Society, Kamloops Highland Games Society, Kamloops International Busker’s Festival, Kamloops Music Collective, Music for the People, Project X Theatre Production and Vivace Chorale Society.

Non-profits can apply for up to $10,000.

More information on the grants can be found on the City of Kamloops website.