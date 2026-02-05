Kamloops News

Class now in session for first cohort of SD73's certified education assistant school

SD73 launches CEA training

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops-Thompson School District logo at its 9th Ave. school board office.

The first two dozen trainees in School District 73’s new in-house certified education assistant program began classes this week as the district looks to fix nagging retention issues.

Outgoing superintendent Mike McKay said the seven-month, part-time program will mean more qualified CEAs in SD73 will have local connections.

He said the first cohort of 24 people, which started training on Monday, will be fully qualified to work in K-12 schools by the time the school year is up. They will be able to work covering absences or in a full-time position.

“There were over 100 expressions of interest, initial expressions of interest, that were followed up on and people were interviewed, and then the selection was made,” McKay said.

He added that participants in nearby communities outside of Kamloops will be able to access some of the training remotely, making the program more accessible. The training includes coursework and two practicum sessions.

McKay said the program was developed “relatively speaking, in light speed.”

Last year, SD73 planned to hire “responsible adults” to cover CEA absences but the plan was shelved after being criticized by CUPE 3500, the union that represents SD73 school support workers.

A committee was then struck to identify barriers blocking CEA recruitment and retention, which helped develop the new in-house program when talks resurfaced last fall.

“The issue of CEA shortages, we can just talk about and say, ‘Too bad we've got CEA shortages’ or we can do something about it, and we did something about it,” McKay said.

Retention problems next up

CUPE 3500 said it was pleased with the new program when it was first announced last fall, saying it would create a healthier relief roster for CEAs in SD73 and is the “first step” to resolving further issues causing hiring and retention challenges, including around safety, income and workable hours.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said work to address retention will be continuing.

She said that will require leaning into “some of those harder questions” and looking at systemic problems to see what the district can change for the better.

“I think we need to continue to have conversations and advocacy and try to gain a better understanding of the retention part of it as well,” Grieve said.

“It’s not something that our district experiences in isolation, it’s something that’s happening provincially, nationally and, honestly, globally.”

In May, the SD73 board sent letters to five local MLAs and the B.C. School Trustees Association, asking for their support in advocating provincially for higher CEA wages, longer allowable working hours, and for more CEAs in schools.

Grieve said conversations have continued around issues brought up by SD73 staff, including around hourly wages and the amount of workable hours.

McKay said updates on the new training program will be brought to the board moving forward, as more classes complete the training.