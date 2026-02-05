Kamloops News

Meticulous timeline built from receipts, GPS data and security footage sealed fate of killer Kamloops lawyer

Timeline key to conviction

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo has been convicted of first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, death of his client, TRU professor Mohd Abdullah. Bagabuyo is pictured outside the Kamloops Law Courts during his trial, and Abdullah is shown in a still image taken from security camera footage captured on Victoria Street moments before he was murdered.

Note to readers: This story contains details from court that some might find disturbing.

The case against Butch Bagabuyo was built by investigators, frame by frame and receipt by receipt, as they combed through whatever they could find in the wake of a grisly discovery four years ago on the driveway of a Kamloops home.

The 58-year-old divorce lawyer was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the death of his client, TRU professor Mohd Abdullah.

Bagabuyo was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 25 years, meaning he will be 83 by the time he is eligible to get out.

He stabbed Abdullah to death on March 11, 2022, then hid the 60-year-old's body in a storage tote and convinced a friend to rent a cargo van in a bungled attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was discovered six days after the murder, hogtied and wrapped in plastic sheeting inside the storage tote in the back of the van, which was parked outside Bagabuyo's friend's house.

Photo: Court exhibit/Castanet This photo was taken by police on March 17, 2022, showing a storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van. The body of Mohd Abdullah was found inside the tote.

Abdullah hired Bagabuyo for his separation in 2016, and the two men conspired to conceal Abdullah's life savings of nearly $800,000 from his wife.

Bagabuyo squandered that nest egg over a period of years, spending it on day-to-day expenses and home renovations. He eventually hatched a plan to kill Abdullah, who was becoming increasingly suspicious and angry about the missing money in the months leading up to his death.

In finding him guilty, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker relied heavily on a detailed chronology laid out during the trial by Kamloops Mounties.

She said the evidence painted “a clear timeline of the movements of Mr. Bagabuyo that day, and Mr. Abdullah’s transit from his office at TRU to Mr. Bagabuyo’s office.”

That “short timeline" allowed Ker to conclude the attack and cleanup took place within a two-hour window, which she said was key to refuting the defence theory — that a violent altercation broke out suddenly after Bagabuyo came clean and told Abdullah his money was gone.

“It is the speed with which the overall sequence of events occurred between 3:13 p.m. and about 5:20 p.m., coupled with the absence of any defensive wounds on Mr. Bagabuyo when arrested, that largely serves to negate the proposed defence inference that there was an unplanned and spontaneous confrontation between the two men,” she said.

Using the police chronology, Ker determined that Bagabuyo attacked Abdullah not long after he arrived at the law office, stabbing him 10 times on the left side. A forensic pathologist testified the deadly blows were delivered in quick succession with a kitchen utility knife.

Painstaking work by police

When he testified last April, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall, the lead investigator in the case, described how the timeline was built.

He essentially said he went out and collected every time-stamped, GPS-located scrap he could find — including security footage, Garmin data, receipts, parking tickets and rental records — then stitched them into a single chronology.

Investigators started with what they knew for certain and built around that with the evidence they could find. They canvassed dozens of security cameras and dropped in time-stamped receipts from stores like The Home Depot and Costco to create a minute-by-minute map of where Bagabuyo, Abdullah and the storage tote were.

Police then created compilation videos that strung together short clips from different cameras in chronological order, alongside a written document showing camera locations, time stamps and still images.

Bagabuyo's own dash cam proved very valuable to investigators. Marshall testified that the clock on the Garmin device was extremely accurate, unlike some of the cameras from which police seized video. He said the dash cam clock provided a baseline, allowing investigators to "sync up the timing" of the clips.

When Mounties found a new receipt, a detective would go to the store to collect any till data and security footage, then link the purchase to a seized piece of evidence and place it on the master timeline.

The timeline was the backbone of the Crown’s case. Prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler spent much of her two days' worth of closing arguments walking Ker through it using emails, receipts, videos and other evidence.

The day of the murder

This timeline of events on March 11, 2022, was pieced together by police and used by prosecutors during Bagabuyo’s trial:

• 10:07 a.m.: Abdullah last accesses a document called “Questions meeting March 11, 2022” in a folder called “Butch” on his work computer at TRU.

• 11:27 a.m.: Abdullah sends a text message to his fiancee in Indonesia saying he loves her.

• 1:05 p.m.: Bagabuyo leaves his home, 1175 Columbia St., headed for his law office, 335 Victoria St.

• 1:13 p.m.: Security cameras downtown show Bagabuyo parking and walking toward his office carrying a large duffel bag.

• 1:16 p.m.: Bagabuyo disarms the security system at his office.

• 1:30 p.m.: Abdullah phones a friend to say he’s about to meet with his lawyer about getting his money back.

• 2:52 p.m.: Abdullah is captured on video surveillance boarding a BC Transit bus headed downtown from TRU.

• 3:07 p.m.: Abdullah exits the bus on Third Avenue near Seymour Street.

• 3:13 p.m.: Security cameras on Victoria Street show Abdullah approaching Bagabuyo’s office.

• 3:15 p.m. to 5:17 p.m.: Bagabuyo kills Abdullah, binds and wraps his body, then cleans up the scene.

• 5:20 p.m.: Bagabuyo moves his Honda Pilot SUV from a nearby parkade to a parking space on Victoria Street near his office.

• 5:27 p.m.: Security cameras on Victoria Street show Bagabuyo walking from his vehicle to his office.

• 5:30 p.m.: Bagabuyo can be seen returning to the SUV with two large, heavy garbage bags.

• 5:38 p.m.: Bagabuyo emerges from his office dragging a Husky storage tote down the sidewalk to his vehicle.

• 5:42 p.m.: A homeless man walking by helps Bagabuyo lift the heavy tote into the back of his SUV.

• 5:47 p.m.: Bagabuyo arms the security system in his office, then leaves with another garbage bag.

• 5:55 p.m.: Bagabuyo arrives back at his house.

Life sentence starts now

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Bagabuyo was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately following Tuesday’s verdict. He is being held temporarily at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, where he will stay until he can be moved to a federal penitentiary.

He was told he will have the option to apply for parole after 15 years, in 2041, under the faint hope clause. In that case, at the age of 73, he would have to convince both a jury and the parole board that he should get out early.

In addition to the life sentence, Bagabuyo was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database and issued a lifetime firearms prohibition.

The Law Society of B.C. has said Bagabuyo is no longer a lawyer. He was still practising when he murdered Abdullah.