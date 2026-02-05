Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP seize firearms, drugs from North Shore property in targeted probe

Mounties seize 19 firearms

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP said a targeted investigation has led to the seizure of 19 firearms from a North Shore property.

A targeted investigation that started with a traffic stop led Mounties to a North Kamloops property and the seizure of nearly 20 firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash.

Police said in a news release that the investigation started on Jan. 8 with a traffic stop. That led investigators to execute a search warrant on Tuesday in the 200-block of Tamarack Avenue.

The search resulted in the seizure of 19 firearms, a “significant quantity” of ammunition, illegal drugs and an “undisclosed amount” of Canadian currency.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit continues to interrupt and surpress crime in our community,” said Sgt. Jason Pole, in charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment Crime Reduction Unit.

“By removing guns from the streets, we are taking proactive steps to reduce the potential for violent crime and enhance public safety.”

One man allegedly associated with the property was arrested prior to the search. He’s now been released and police said charge recommendations are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to criminal or gang-related activity contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.