'Tough go' for TNRD finance department, suddenly without CFO and accountant

TNRD playing short-handed

Photo: Contributed The TNRD boardroom in Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s chief financial officer is on leave, forcing CAO Scott Hildebrand to temporarily take on the role during a critical audit period.

CFO Carla Fox went on leave effective Jan. 23 and chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand was appointed acting CFO by the board of directors that same day. Hildebrand will stay in the role until Fox returns, the TNRD said.

Fox was not present at the Jan. 22 board meeting. Hildebrand would not say why she went on leave.

“We hope to get an update soon and hopefully she’s back as quickly as she can [be],” he told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday.

Hildebrand said Fox has not resigned and she is expected to return to work, possibly in March.

Legislation requires a CFO be present in order to complete managerial duties associated with the regional district’s year-end audit — things like signing off on documents, working with auditors and leading the finance team, Hildebrand said.

“I’ll have to be signing both CAO and CFO for a few weeks,” he said.

Hildebrand said he’s doing double duty because the finance department is currently short-staffed because another accountant recently left for a job in a different field. Otherwise, someone from the finance department would have been named temporary CFO.

“It was really bad timing,” he said. “Being down two people … we need to do something, so that was me."

'Nose to the grindstone'

The TNRD has been trying to recruit temporary staff to lighten the load.

“We’re kind of nose to the grindstone right now, working overtime and things like that — it’s just a tough go right now, but we’re getting there,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said the ongoing budget, due at the end of March, is separate from this work.

The TNRD’s finance department consists of a CFO, finance manager, a supervisor, two senior accounting technicians and two frontline accounting technicians and some part time workers.

According to the TNRD, under the Local Government Act, the board is allowed to appoint the same person to two officer positions, including to designate that the CAO temporarily assume the responsibilities of the CFO.

Hildebrand has been the regional district’s CAO since August 2020.

Fox has been in charge of the TNRD's finances since the fall of 2022. She was hired that year in June as the deputy director of finance and was promoted following the departure of former CFO Doug Rae a few months later.