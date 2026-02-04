LMO eyes fall construction for long-dormant property in downtown Kamloops
Métis project set for fall?
The Kamloops agency intends to erect a new building on a vacant lot at 800 Victoria St.
The site was purchased by the Métis Nation British Columbia in 2021 as one of seven properties the organization intends to develop across the province.
The site continues to sit empty, but LMO’s Cathy Gray told Castanet Kamloops that should change this year.
“The plans for the groundbreaking of the New Otipemisiwak Centre is tentatively scheduled for this fall as plans are still in the works,” Gray, LMO director's assistant, said via email.
“In the meantime, they have only cleaned up the site.”
MNBC purchased the property for $3.8 million in order for LMO to construct below-market rental housing for Métis families, a 120-space Métis childcare centre and office space for both LMO and the Two Rivers Métis Society.
The building will be leased by LMO from MNBC.
Designed by Metis architect
LMO executive director Colleen Lucier said in 2022 the agency hired Métis architect David Fortin to design a six-storey multi-faceted building for the site.
She said LMO hopes to create a centre that offers a full complement of holistic support services in a building designed to reflect both the Secwépemc territory and Métis people.
“One’s environment is an important part to one’s healing,” Lucier said.
The new facility — with a daycare centre and social services within the same building as Métis families — is expected to decrease barriers, enabling LMO to connect with children at the earliest age.
