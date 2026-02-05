TRU engineering workshop aims to inspire female and non-binary high school students
Get a taste of engineering
Female and non-binary high school students are being invited to Thompson Rivers University for a free engineering workshop.
Organizers said the Women in Engineering workshop is being held for students in grades 8 to 12 interested in STEM.
They’ll meet engineering professors and hear from guest speakers, including a professional engineer and a third-year engineering student.
The workshop will also include a problem-solving escape box, which TRU engineering professor Catherine Tatarniuk described as an escape-room style puzzle where participants are required to solve a series of riddles, logic and physical puzzles.
The event takes place Friday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in TRU’s Arts and Education building. Anyone interested is asked to register online.
It’s being held in partnership with the B.C. Society of Engineering and Geoscience, who have also partnered with TRU to host the 21st annual popsicle stick bridge contest.
The contest starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 for any student in grade 1 up to 12. More information on the stick bridge contest is available online.
More Kamloops News
- Security camera wires cutSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Milestone plasma donationKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Tennis club soldiers onPenticton - 7:00 pm
- A gift of healing and loveVernon - 7:00 pm
- Ellen is missing CaliforniaEntertainment - 6:38 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate