TRU engineering workshop aims to inspire female and non-binary high school students

Get a taste of engineering

Photo: Catherine Tatarniuk All female and non-binary high school students are invited to a Women in Engineering Workshop on TRU's campus on Friday.

Female and non-binary high school students are being invited to Thompson Rivers University for a free engineering workshop.

Organizers said the Women in Engineering workshop is being held for students in grades 8 to 12 interested in STEM.

They’ll meet engineering professors and hear from guest speakers, including a professional engineer and a third-year engineering student.

The workshop will also include a problem-solving escape box, which TRU engineering professor Catherine Tatarniuk described as an escape-room style puzzle where participants are required to solve a series of riddles, logic and physical puzzles.

The event takes place Friday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in TRU’s Arts and Education building. Anyone interested is asked to register online.

It’s being held in partnership with the B.C. Society of Engineering and Geoscience, who have also partnered with TRU to host the 21st annual popsicle stick bridge contest.

The contest starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 for any student in grade 1 up to 12. More information on the stick bridge contest is available online.