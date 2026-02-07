Kamloops News

United Way says British Columbians connected with housing, financial resources through 211

More turning to helpline

Photo: Pexels United Way B.C. says more than 40,000 people accessed 211 to be connected with a variety of resources last year.

United Way British Columbia says more than 40,000 people provincewide were connected with a variety of supports through its 211 service.

In a news release, United Way B.C. said it will be celebrating 211 Day on Wednesday, Feb. 11, raising awareness about the resource database.

The free, confidential service links people to programs like food banks, mental health supports, financial assistance, legal and employment resources.

“It’s about connecting people to the help they need,” said Kevin Cao, contact centre manager at United Way British Columbia.

“In recent months, we’ve averaged nearly three referrals per caller, up from previous years. This growth shows that needs are becoming more complex, and 211 is stepping up to meet them.”

According to United Way, last year 211 provided support to 40,353 British Columbians.

Housing and homelessness are the top reasons why people called the helpline in 2025, followed by income and financial assistance and mental health.

In B.C., people can dial or text 211, and can access a live chat at bc.211.ca to be connected with a resource navigator.

The 211 service is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., excluding statutory holidays. An online database of services is available on bc.211.ca.