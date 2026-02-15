Kamloops News

BC Wildlife Park has full slate of presentations, animal encounters planned for Family Day

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign welcoming visitors to the BC Wildlife Park.

The BC Wildlife Park is inviting Kamloops-area families to spend Family Day learning about animals.

The park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the holiday on Monday, Feb. 16.

“Visit the Family Farm, attend scheduled wildlife feed talks and enjoy a full day of learning about British Columbia’s native species,” the park said in a post on social media.

The Family Farm will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and wildlife feed talks are scheduled throughout the day.

