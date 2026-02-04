Kamloops News

New members wanted for City of Kamloops arts and culture engagement group

Photo: Castanet A mural painted on the side of the Paramount Theater downtown takes shape in 2019.

The City of Kamloops is looking for people with expertise in arts and culture to serve on a group providing input on planning and community initiatives.

In a news release, the city said there are two positions open on its arts and culture engagement group.

“Members of the public with expertise in and a passion for arts and culture are encouraged to apply,” the city statement reads.

Representatives serve for a minimum two-year term.

The arts and culture engagement group, which is made up of seven representatives from the public, meets quarterly. It makes recommendations and provides input to the city on a range of initiatives.

The group also provides input on grant applications, provides input on mural applications, helps advance the city’s cultural strategic plan, provides professional advice for council committees, gathers public input and formulates art policies for review.

Anyone interested in joining the engagement group can apply online. Applications are being accepted until 4 p.m. on March 13.

The city said the engagement group will choose its new members in April. New members will be informed in May, and will be expected to attend a June meeting.