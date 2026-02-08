Kamloops News
BC Wildlife Park has full slate of presentations, animal encounters planned for Family Day
Wildlife park for Family Day
Photo: KTW file
FILE - A sign welcoming visitors to the BC Wildlife Park.
The BC Wildlife Park is inviting Kamloops-area families to spend Family Day learning about animals.
The park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the holiday on Monday, Feb. 16.
“Visit the Family Farm, attend scheduled wildlife feed talks and enjoy a full day of learning about British Columbia’s native species,” the park said in a post on social media.
The Family Farm will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and wildlife feed talks are scheduled throughout the day.
For more information about Family Day at the BC Wildlife Park, click here.
The park is also gearing up to host day camps over spring break. To learn more about that, click here.
Photo: BC Wildlife Park
