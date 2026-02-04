Kamloops Blazers take down Victoria Royals in decisive 11-1 win
Kamloops Blazers delivered a Royal beatdown in Victoria on Tuesday night.
The Blazers skated to a decisive 11-1 win against the Victoria Royals thanks in part to four goals from Jordan Keller.
JP Hurlbert, Tommy Lafreniere and Ty Coupland scored two goals each, and Owen Cooper added another for the Blue and Orange. Roan Woodward scored the only goal for the Royals.
The Royals opened the scoring with a short-handed goal six minutes into the game, but the Blazers took over from there, tallying up four goals through the remainder of the first period.
The Blazers found the back of the net twice more in the second period, earning five more goals in the third.
Logan Edmonstone made 31 saves of 32 shots to earn the win in net. Ethan Eskit stopped five of nine Blazers shots before being swapped with Royals' net minder Jake Pilon in the second period, who made 23 saves of 30 shots in the loss.
Announced attendance at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria was 3,013.
The win moves the Blazers to 24-15-6-4, good for fourth in the Western Conference and eighth overall. The Victoria Royals drop to 20-19-5-3, sitting at eighth in the conference and 14th overall.
The Blazers are staying in Victoria to face off against the Royals again on Wednesday, Feb. 4, before heading to Washington to take on the Everett Silvertips on Friday, Feb. 6.
