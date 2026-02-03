Kamloops News

Code of conduct investigation reveals Kamloops mayor was subject to second bullying, harassment investigation

Staff 'humiliated' by mayor

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the subject of a second independent third-party investigation that found he bullied and harassed a city employee on a dozen separate occasions, according to a code of conduct report published by the city on Tuesday.

The report was written by lawyer Reece Harding, who was hired by the City of Kamloops in April 2025 to look into a complaint submitted by Hamer-Jackson himself.

According to the report, the mayor took issue with a media statement made by Coun. Dale Bass, who told a CFJC reporter that city staff don’t feel safe due to Hamer-Jackson's bullying and harassing behaviour, and some had gone on leave as a result of his conduct.

Harding said through his investigation, he received several statements and documentation from the city’s human resources and safety director and interviewed someone who had been on medical leave as he investigated the complaint.

“My primary consideration has been whether there was a factual basis for [Bass’] statement, and I am satisfied that is the case on the evidence gathered,” he wrote.

“In brief, Mayor Hamer-Jackson has been found to have bullied and harassed city employees by multiple investigators and agencies, council has had to take numerous steps to protect city employees from Mayor Hamer-Jackson’s conduct, and at least two city employees have taken medical leaves of absence that are directly related to Mayor Hamer-Jackson’s conduct.”

Harding dismissed Hamer-Jackson’s code of conduct complaint, noting he was “somewhat puzzled” as to why the mayor had filed it.

“He did not cooperate with the investigation in a manner that showed he was willing to stand behind the allegations he made, but instead continued to take ‘pot shots,’ mostly at me and certain city employees who he believes are hiring me to obtain a desired outcome in relation to these complaints,” the investigator wrote.

The code of conduct investigation was paused for a time after the mayor made allegations that Harding was biased against him. The investigation resumed after Harding himself determined he had no bias, and the mayor failed to produce any evidence backing up his allegations.

Hamer-Jackson was also advised of the option to formally withdraw his complaint, according to Harding’s report.

The total cost of the investigation was $58,954.86.

'Threatened, intimidated, humiliated'

Harding said he reached out to the city’s human resources director, Jennifer Howatt, to see if Bass’ comments could be substantiated.

According to the report, over the course of a number of months, Howatt sent Harding documents including WorkSafeBC correspondence, emails, closed council minutes, investigation reports and first aid records.

According to Harding, Howatt provided correspondence confirming four WorkSafeBC complaints had been submitted by city employees against Hamer-Jackson, three of which were accepted by the agency.

“Each of these complaints implicated bullying and harassing behaviour exhibited by Mayor Hamer-Jackson towards the respective complainants,” Harding wrote.

One complaint wasn’t accepted by WorkSafe, but a human resources investigation concluded that employee was “threatened, intimidated and humiliated by Mayor Hamer-Jackson.”

Harding said Howatt said an external investigator also looked into one of the accepted WorkSafeBC complaints between June 17, 2024, and Dec. 11, 2024.

“She stated that Hamer-Jackson was provided with multiple opportunities to participate in that investigation, but refused to do so, and that ultimately the external investigator concluded that 12 of the 13 allegations raised in that complaint were substantiated,” he wrote.

According to Harding’s report, the investigator concluded Hamer-Jackson “bullied and harassed a city employee and ‘created or contributed to an unsafe, disrespectful and/or toxic work environment on 12 distinct occasions.’”

“Ms. Howatt stated that she was aware of other city employees who have felt bullied, harassed, intimidated, badgered, or that they were otherwise subject to inappropriate verbal and written interactions with Mayor Hamer-Jackson, but they had not filed WorkSafeBC complaints,” Harding wrote.

According to the report, the HR director said council has expanded protective measures for staff, and Hamer-Jackson is now prohibited from directly emailing or contacting all city employees.

Second independent investigation

It’s not the first time an independent investigator has looked into bullying and harassment allegations on the part of the mayor.

Another investigation, which happened in 2023, concluded that Hamer-Jackson was disrespectful and demeaning to three staff members, including former CAO David Trawin and then-director Byron McCorkell.

Trawin’s two decades of employment with the city ended last year after the former CAO went on personal leave. The city issued a statement saying his departure was due to Hamer-Jackson’s conduct.

Harding said Howatt advised him Hamer-Jackson’s mistreatment of staff includes name calling, “aggressive, abusive, disrespectful, demeaning, offensive and insulting conduct,” breaching privacy by disclosing employees’ personal information, sending emails repeatedly questioning staff about the same topic, and threatening to suspend or terminate employees without justification.

According to the report, Hamer-Jackson has also “repeatedly” asked city employees to provide evidence for his lawsuits.

Harding’s report includes several heavily redacted paragraphs where he recounts an interview conducted with a person who was on medical leave due to the mayor’s conduct. The individual is not identified.

Advised to exercise 'caution'

Harding said Hamer-Jackson may have a “knowledge gap” about the effect his actions might have on employees, noting some steps have been taken by the city and WorkSafeBC to protect privacy and confidentiality.

But he noted Hamer-Jackson has also been directly involved in, or made aware, of investigations into his conduct.

Harding stopped short of determining if Hamer-Jackson’s initial complaint was frivolous and filed in bad faith.

“I would caution Mayor Hamer-Jackson to consider such allegations more carefully if he intends to trigger the code’s processes again in the future,” he said.

A redacted copy of the report can be viewed on the city's website by clicking here.