Black History Month art exhibition on TRU campus aims to celebrate, recognize black community

Photo: Castanet The Black History Month exhibition will be on display until Feb. 13 at TRU's art gallery in the Old Main building and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free art exhibit celebrating the black community in Kamloops and at Thompson Rivers University is now on display, honouring of three decades of Black History Month.

The Black History Month exhibition opened this week at TRU’s art gallery in the Old Main building, and is being hosted by the Unique Get Together Society, Caribbean Diaspora of Kamloops and TRU’s office of equity, diversity and inclusion.

The artworks range from a number of mediums and are made by artists across the TRU and Kamloops community.

TRU EDI manager Keisha Morong told Castanet the exhibition has been in the works for months, and this year is the 30th year Black History Month has been recognized in Canada.

“So we kind of set the theme of the Black History Month exhibition to be a range of community and student members of all generations contributing what Black History Month means to them,” Morong said.

The university’s Afro Caribbean Student Association has taken the lead on planning a free reception at the gallery on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

That will include speeches from the artists, live music and complimentary food from the North Shore’s Jamaican Kitchen.

“There are lots of educational moments, but the celebration and the recognition of who our black community are is what you’ll get out of this,” Morong said.

“I think sometimes an art exhibition has a little bit of a formal feel, but that's not what this is. It's open to the whole family, there'll be a kids art activity area, so we really want people to not feel there's any barrier to them coming out.”

The Black History Month exhibition will be on display until Feb. 13 and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.