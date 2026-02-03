Kamloops News

Two Kamloops teens among three junior hockey teammates killed in Alberta crash, prompting outpouring of grief

'A heartbreaking loss'

Photo: Contributed/GoFundMe These jerseys were set out at the Stavely Arena on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, after a crash killed three members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team.

The hockey world is mourning following a highway crash south of Calgary that killed three junior hockey teammates, two of them from Kamloops.

JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 and from Kamloops, died in the collision, alongside American Caden Fine, 17.

The three were members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team, and they were headed to practice in Stavely, Alta., a town of fewer than 600 people about 85 kilometres south of Calgary.

RCMP in nearby Claresholm said officers responded to the Monday morning crash at an intersection along Highway 2 in Stavely, where a northbound truck hauling gravel collided with a small passenger vehicle headed east.

The Kamloops Minor Hockey Association said Casorso and Wright grew up playing in the organization. Casorso played from 2012 to 2025 and Wright from 2011 to 2025.

“We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Casorso and Wright families,” KMHA president Nathan Bosa said in a statement to Castanet.

"Many of our players and members knew these boys as teammates and friends. This is a heartbreaking loss that will be felt deeply across our entire hockey community."

Outpouring of grief

Prime Minister Mark Carney was among those who took to social media to offer condolences.

"My heart breaks for the families of the three young hockey players killed in a car accident near Stavely, Alta.,” he said.

"Canadians are keeping the entire Southern Alberta Mustangs community in our thoughts as they face this unimaginable grief."

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre also posted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve this heartbreaking loss."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered condolences to the families and teammates.

"The whole Alberta hockey family is standing with you in sorrow and in prayer,” she said.

"In the days ahead, I know Albertans will wrap these families and this team in love and support as they navigate a pain no one should ever have to bear.”

The Kamloops Blazers posted a statement honouring the players, as did the Calgary Flames: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who knew them,” the NHL club said.

For some, news of the crash evoked memories of another deadly crash involving a junior hockey team — the Humboldt Broncos. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when their team bus crashed in April 2018.

The Broncos also posted condolences for the Mustangs.

"There are no words – only heavy hearts,” the team’s post said. “We stand with you. We mourn with you. We are with you.”

'They had the spark'

The Mustangs play in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.

Mike Gilroy, a former player co-ordinator with the team, worked with the three players last summer.

He said he spoke with Fine's father before the player was looking at moving to Alberta from Alabama.

"That was his dream — to play in Canada," said Gilroy, adding all three were excited about playing hockey and where the sport might take them.

They were inspiring, he said.

"They had the spark in their eyes and the fire in their hearts every day and enjoyed being a part of a team and took the time to put in the extra work to be successful,” he said.

"It is far too soon for young, talented people like this."

Online fundraiser

An online fundraiser has been set up to raise money to cover travel and other expenses for the players’ loved ones. To learn more, click here.

— with files from The Canadian Press