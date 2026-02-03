Kamloops News

Ministry to examine B.C. forestry review recommendations, opposition says it misses the mark

Forestry's future up in air

Photo: Castanet / file photo A logging truck drives through Kamloops.

B.C.’s forests minister says a major review of the industry will guide future reforms, but critics argue the report overlooks the urgent challenges pushing mills to the brink.

The final report from the Provincial Forestry Advisory Council released Monday says the status quo is unsustainable and pitches a wholesale overhaul of the sector "from managing harvest volumes to managing lands."

It calls for the phased creation of a publicly accessible forest inventory and an independent forest oversight body, a shift to an area-based management approach and to replace the timber supply review, and streamlining government initiatives, starting with the cessation of BC Timber Sales.

“The path forward requires a shift from a volume-based focus to a region-centric, area-based land management approach that respects Indigenous rights, empowers local decision-making, and results in transparent, reliable outcomes,” the report reads.

It also said trust has been eroded by inconsistent forest data controlled largely by industry and government.

Thousands of forestry workers have lost their jobs as mills close across the province with timber supplies drying up and the U.S. government increasing tariffs and fees on Canadian softwood.

Ministry to examine recommendations

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar told Castanet his ministry will go over and assess the report and recommendations.

He said the report provides recommendations to a number of ministries, not just his own.

“But it’s not going to stop us from the work that we need to do, or slow us down, as we try to stabilize the sector, restore confidence, stand up for workers and ultimately try to transform the sector,” Parmar said.

He said he’s heard a desire in the sector for government to move its tenure system away from volume-based management to area-based management — as the report pitches.

“I’ve talked quite publicly about that over the course of the last number of months that that’s my desire through forest landscape planning tables and the general work that we’re doing in the ministry,” Parmar said.

He said recommendations from a review of BC Timber Sales have yielded a 30 per cent increase in sales over the year prior, he’s continuing with a review of the province’s 10-year obligation costs and he said he’s heard “great desire” to remove cutting permits altogether.

Parmar said the government is working on collaborative opportunities with First Nations to cut through red tape “on a regular basis,” pointing to a stewardship plan developed by the Simpcw First Nation with help from the ministry to “provide stability and certainty for industry and help support a nation that is playing a bigger role in forestry.”

He cited the pine beetle epidemic, devastating wildfires and current global trends as causes that have created a “significant amount of challenges to contend with” and it’s clear to Parmar the sector needs to diversify and continue to increase the value of the province’s products.

“It's why the premier has made forestry into a major project to allow me to be able to work with all of my colleagues to help transform the sector from a boom and bust to stability and certainty,” Parmar said.

Critic says review misses mark

Kamloops-North Thompson B.C. Conservative MLA Ward Stamer, who serves as Opposition forests critic, said the report “doesn’t address the fundamental challenges” facing the logging industry — mainly costing issues and fibre access he said have made it “uncompetitive.”

“It doesn't instil a lot of confidence in me in the short-term or long-term that we won't continue to see mills close, people lose their jobs,” he said.

“It’s taking way too long to get access to fibre, the permitting process is flawed, it's costing too much money — we’re the highest cost in North America — and they won't look at trying to streamline the process.”

Stamer said any additional costs added through the recommendations could be further detrimental too, adding “there’s a lot of pulp mills hanging on by a thread.”

Pointing to one of the report’s recommendations to use LiDAR technology to create a “robust” inventory of forests and ecosystems, he said the ministry should already have that data.

He believes provincial land use management agreements with First Nations happen behind closed doors without meaningful public consultation, and suggested that was part of the cause for eroding trust in B.C.’s forest management system.

Stamer isn’t convinced the report’s recommendations will do anything to cut through red tape.

He added he’s also not sold on the province’s pitch to remove cutting permits, saying the government will lose the “ability to control the natural resource.”

“The challenge now is that because there's so many other layers of consultation and things that they've added on to it, there's almost no streamlining in the process anymore. So we've got to get back to that streamlining,” Stamer said.