British tourist sues Sun Peaks, contractor alleging negligence after fall from chairlift

Photo: Castanet Sun Peaks.

An international visitor to Sun Peaks has sued the mountain resort and a Vernon-based contractor, claiming she suffered injuries after a fall from a chairlift two years ago.

Christine Bollingford, identified in her lawsuit as a U.K. retiree, filed her notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, naming Sun Peaks Resort and Snow Limo Tours as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Bollingford booked an excursion with Snow Limo Tours, operated at the mountain resort by Mike Pfeil, on Jan. 2, 2024.

According to Snow Limo Tours’ website, a snow limo, a specially engineered piece of equipment operated by a guide, offers a way for non-skiers to access the mountain.

A participant is buckled into a seat with a cover which sits atop skis. An operator, standing behind the seat, guides the unit down the slopes. A video shows how a participant, while strapped into the snow limo, can be loaded onto a chairlift to ride to the top of the mountain alongside the guide.

Bollingford’s notice of claim said the guide, identified as Mike in the lawsuit, loaded up the plaintiff onto the Sundance chairlift, which was being operated by an unknown Sun Peaks attendant.

“As the snow limo and plaintiff were loaded onto the chairlift at the loading platform of the chairlift, Mike and the lifty [chairlift attendant], together or individually, failed to ensure the snow limo and plaintiff were properly secured to the chairlift,” the claim stated.

Bollingford alleged this failure caused herself and the snow limo to fall from the chairlift.

"The height of the fall could have been lessened by the lifty stopping the chairlift sooner, at a time when he or she observed, or should have observed, that the snow limo and plaintiff were not properly loaded,” reads the notice of claim.

Bollingford claimed she suffered a rotator cuff injury, a shoulder capsule injury, tendon and soft tissue injuries as a result of the fall.

The lawsuit said Sun Peaks should have known Snow Limo Tour participants would be using the chairlifts, and would be “uniquely vulnerable to injury” due to their inexperience, immobility and attachment to the device.

Bollingford's notice of claim alleged the Sun Peaks and Snow Limo employees weren’t properly instructed on how to safely load the unit onto the chairlift, or how to adequately communicate with each other during that process.

“The plaintiff has incurred and continues to incur special expenses and damages for injury-related medical expenses and treatment,” the claim states. “The plaintiff continues to undergo medical care and treatment.”

None of the allegations in Bollingford's lawsuit have been proven in court. Castanet Kamloops reached out to Pfeil and Snow Limo Tours, but did not receive a reply by deadline.

Sun Peaks said it would not provide comment as the matter is before the courts, but a spokesperson confirmed Snow Limo Tours is no longer operating in the resort.

According to reporting from Sun Peaks Independent News, that decision was made following another lawsuit related to a Snow Limo offload incident on Crystal chairlift.

An online petition created five months ago by Pfeil had called for Sun Peaks to rethink its decision, saying the service offers accessibility to the slopes.

“Losing our service will limit the non-participant opportunities to experience what their friends and family find enjoyable about skiing,” reads the petition, which garnered more than 770 signatures.