After hundreds of feces cleanups, Kamloops city councillor calls for durable, vandal-resistant public washrooms

Pushing for public restrooms

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops City Hall.

After waste collection teams removed feces from city streets more than 500 times last year, a Kamloops councillor says it's time to act on long-discussed public washroom solutions for downtown.

The city's Clean Team program picked up feces 541 times in 2025, among its other waste removal efforts.

During a city committee meeting last week, Coun. Bill Sarai noted in his seven years on council, this has remained a pervasive issue.

"We've been struggling with this. We've never got the right answer, or we’ve never come to a place where it's feasible, but we need to have some washrooms available for these people. Not only for the people that are struggling, but also our Clean Team,” Sarai said, noting the number of times they’ve had to pick up excrement.

“It's probably after a business has reported it — so it’s not just something that’s not seen.”

Sarai noted at municipal government leadership conventions, there’s often trade shows marketing washroom options that are hardy and resistant to vandalism. He said he thinks it is incumbent on the city to look at providing a solution.

“I think it's money well spent, not only for the Clean Team, but for individuals that are on our street as well,” he said.

“Is there anything we can look at on that side of it? I look at dignity — when I hear that word, I see both sides of it.”

Ken Uzeloc, the city’s fire chief and protective services director, said a report will be coming to council members later this month about washrooms and available options.

Natasha Hartson, City of Kamloops social, housing and community development manager, said it’s been a challenge to be able to maintain public washrooms and ensure they are a safe space.

“I do know that our teams have struggled with the current washrooms that we do have open, balancing that. So I hear you entirely. I wish that I had an answer,” Hartson said.

“I think some of the opportunities we have around potentially continuing to advocate for day space is an option — another access to washrooms during daytime would be helpful.”

The Clean Team initiative involves the North Shore Business Improvement Association and several non-profits. These including ASK Wellness, Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops, The Mustard Seed, and SMART Options, which helps connect local employers with individuals who have developmental disabilities.

Nearly 3,000 bags of garbage

Hartson said the Clean Team program is designed to provide paid work opportunities for people who are experiencing or who have experienced homelessness, disability or substance use.

The groups involved in offering this program can provide people with either structured, consistent, long-term employment, or short term, limited scope tasks.

More than 100 people across these non-profits took part in Clean Team activities.

“Significant numbers of graffiti has been removed, garbage, sharps and safety sensitive materials, feces, cardboard, shopping carts. All of these things are things that they do collect,” Hartson said.

According to statistics from the NSBIA, in 2025, Clean Team participants removed 1,746 graffiti tags and picked up 2,894 bags of garbage weighing a total of 13,154 kilograms.

They collected 14,270 sharps, 4,587 pieces of cardboard, and 289 shopping carts.

Hartson said people who have been employed by the program have reported building confidence and independence through stable work, and finding meaning in contributing to the community.