Young Kamloops men among three hockey players killed in Alberta highway crash

Photo: Southern Alberta Mustangs Junior Hockey A photo of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team posted to the team's Facebook page on Jan. 18, 2026.

Two young Kamloops men are dead following a highway collision south of Calgary.

Cameron Casorso and JJ Wright were killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 about 85 kilometres south of Calgary in Stavely, Alta., alongside teammate Caden Fine from Birmingham, Ala.

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that we confirm three players from the Southern Alberta Mustangs were killed in a motor vehicle accident earlier today while travelling to team practice,” the team said in a post on social media.

Kamloops Minor Hockey Association president Nathan Bosa provided a written statement to Castanet:

"On behalf of the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, we extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Casorso and Wright families. Many of our players and members knew these boys as teammates and friends. This is a heartbreaking loss that will be felt deeply across our entire hockey community."

Casorso and Wright were both born in 2007.

The Southern Alberta Mustangs are based in Stavely. They are a member of the U.S. Premier Hockey League.

RCMP in nearby Claresholm said they responded to the crash on Highway 2 and 55th Avenue in Stavely on Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

CTV News Calgary is reporting that the team is working with authorities and supporting players, staff and families.

BREAKING: A tragic scene in Stavely, Alberta today after 3 members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team have died in a collision on Highway 2. More @CTVCalgary at 5. pic.twitter.com/qkkCF5DnZl — CTV - Ian White (@CTVIanWhite) February 2, 2026

— with files from CTV News Calgary