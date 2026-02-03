Kamloops News
Equipment rentals to start rink-side at downtown Kamloops skating loop
Skate rentals at Riverside
Photo: Josh Dawson
Locals have been putting the new ice at Riverside Park to good use.
A skate rental option will soon be available rink-side for those hoping to try out the new skating loop at Riverside Park.
Starting Wednesday, Okanagan Affordable Rentals will be set up near the outdoor rink to offer skate and helmet rentals, sharpening, hot drinks and popcorn.
"Come as you are, lace up on site, and enjoy more time on the ice this winter," the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.
Skate rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The popular outdoor rink has welcomed crowds of people since it opened in early January.
Local sporting goods stores reported a surge in skate sales and sharpening requests following the opening of the new facility.
The skating loop is open daily at 10 a.m.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Clarkson show is endingEntertainment - 9:09 am
- 'Distracting and strange'Entertainment - 9:08 am
- Felt Ozzy Osbourne's spiritEntertainment - 9:06 am
- 'I just can't do that'Entertainment - 9:05 am
- Housing yes, cakes noKelowna - 9:00 am
Real Estate
1420 BRENTWOOD
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,000
more details
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Finn Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net