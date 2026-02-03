Kamloops News

Equipment rentals to start rink-side at downtown Kamloops skating loop

Skate rentals at Riverside

Photo: Josh Dawson Locals have been putting the new ice at Riverside Park to good use.

A skate rental option will soon be available rink-side for those hoping to try out the new skating loop at Riverside Park.

Starting Wednesday, Okanagan Affordable Rentals will be set up near the outdoor rink to offer skate and helmet rentals, sharpening, hot drinks and popcorn.

"Come as you are, lace up on site, and enjoy more time on the ice this winter," the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.

Skate rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The popular outdoor rink has welcomed crowds of people since it opened in early January.

Local sporting goods stores reported a surge in skate sales and sharpening requests following the opening of the new facility.

The skating loop is open daily at 10 a.m.