Driver airlifted with serious injuries after head-on crash between Kamloops and Sun Peaks

Photo: Contributed A Castanet Kamloops reader sent in this photo from the scene of a head-on collision on Heffley-Louis Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

A person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision on the road to Sun Peaks.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 p.m. on Sunday to a crash in the 1100-block of Heffley-Louis Creek Road.

“A car was attempting to overtake vehicles travelling south on Heffley-Louis Creek Road when it collided with an SUV travelling north,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops.

“No injuries were reported from those in the SUV, however the driver of the car was seriously injured and as a result was airlifted to hospital.”

Napier said the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

She said investigators anticipate charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of the car.