Upcoming Marketplace Leaders talk to cover how to make connections by being genuine

Leader wants you to lean in

Photo: Marketplace Leaders Peter van Dongen is the speaker at the upcoming Marketplace Leaders talk on Feb. 25.

It’s imperative to build strong relationships with people you do business with, and Peter van Dongen says the best way to do that is to be genuine.

That’s what van Dongen will talk about during his Marketplace Leaders talk later this month. He works for MNP as a strategic advisor and facilitator and leads the firm’s business development strategy for Vancouver Island.

“He brings the kind of grounded, real-world insight that sparks meaningful conversations and immediately useful takeaways,” said Marketplace Leaders organizer Aleece Laird.

Marketplace Leaders said attendees can expect to learn how to communicate what makes them stand out, how to shape their work around what energizes them and meaningfully connect with people.

Van Dongen’s talk will cover how to create opportunities by “leaning into who you already are.”

“Peter will explore how your unique strengths, interests, experiences, and the quirks that make you memorable are the keys to connecting with people at a human level and growing your influence as a leader,” the event listing reads.

The event is being held at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $40 each.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m., and attendees have coffee, breakfast and networking time before the keynote talk and a question and answer period. The event ends at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets and more information about the event are available online.