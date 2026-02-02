Kamloops News
Driver dead after vehicle goes over embankment west of Cache Creek
Driver killed in icy plunge
Photo: KSAR / Facebook
Kamloops Search and Rescue responded to a vehicle that had gone off an embankment into Hat Creek around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.
A driver is dead after a vehicle plunged into icy waters on Sunday morning west of Cache Creek.
Kamloops Search and Rescue crews responded with RCMP to a vehicle that had gone over an embankment into Hat Creek just before 10:30 a.m.
KSAR said 11 of its members attended the call, where rescuers used ropes to climb down to the vehicle.
Crews found the driver dead. The vehicle was secured and winched up to the highway.
Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- 'Staffing issues' at YLWKelowna - 1:50 pm
- Mayor pushes for hiring banKamloops - 1:42 pm
- Early spring predictionVernon - 1:33 pm
- Live Kelowna CouncilKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Worker killed, another hurt Calgary - 1:25 pm
Real Estate
103 Eagle Drive
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Suzie (sally) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net