Kamloops News

Driver dead after vehicle goes over embankment west of Cache Creek

Photo: KSAR / Facebook Kamloops Search and Rescue responded to a vehicle that had gone off an embankment into Hat Creek around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

A driver is dead after a vehicle plunged into icy waters on Sunday morning west of Cache Creek.

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews responded with RCMP to a vehicle that had gone over an embankment into Hat Creek just before 10:30 a.m.

KSAR said 11 of its members attended the call, where rescuers used ropes to climb down to the vehicle.

Crews found the driver dead. The vehicle was secured and winched up to the highway.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.