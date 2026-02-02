Kamloops News

Hamer-Jackson wants policy barring elected officials' family members from working at Kamloops city hall

Mayor pushes for hiring ban

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson would like to see a policy in place that stops city hall from employing the immediate family members of people serving on council.

Hamer-Jackson has put forward a motion suggesting staff prepare a report for council about this type of policy. The motion will be debated during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The employment of immediate family members of elected officials can create concerns about influence or special treatment, even when none is intended,” the mayor's motion reads.

The motion recommends staff report back on “implementing a clear policy that prohibits the hiring or employment of immediate family members of council members while that council member is in office.” The motion states the policy would only apply going forward and wouldn’t affect existing employees.

The City of Kamloops’ council’s code of conduct bylaw states elected officials are expected to “be free from undue influence and not act, or appear to act, to gain financial or other benefits for themselves, family, friends or business interests.”

Council members are not permitted to influence hiring decisions related to potential or existing staff or volunteers.

“Members shall not attempt to obtain benefits from the city for themselves, family members, friends, or business relations,” the code states.

When Hamer-Jackson’s motion was introduced on Tuesday, council members asked city staff to provide feedback on the municipality’s responsibilities under the BC Human Rights Code, which prevents employment discrimination based on nepotism, among other things.

Hamer-Jackson has made comments in the past about councillors whose family members work for the city. He has been called out by council members for such comments in past meetings.