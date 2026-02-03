Kamloops News

Judge to deliver verdict Tuesday in case of Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in client’s death

Decision day for Bagabuyo

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo is charged with first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, death of his client, TRU instructor Mohd Abdullah.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver a verdict Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of former Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, who admits he stabbed his longtime client to death during an argument inside his downtown law office in 2022.

Prosecutors allege Bagabuyo squandered Mohd Abdullah’s life savings over a series of years before hatching a plot to kill him. Court heard the two men conspired to hide nearly $800,000 from Abdullah’s wife during a divorce.

Bagabuyo admits he killed Abdullah, but his lawyer said he did so out of fear after coming clean about the missing money.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who presided over a trial that opened in April and closed in October, has to decide whether it was murder or manslaughter.

A conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, while manslaughter has no mandatory minimum jail sentence.

Ker could also find Bagabuyo guilty of second-degree murder, for which she would have to conclude that the Crown proved he intended to harm Abdullah, but not pre-meditation.

Money at heart of case

Bagabuyo and Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, knew each other for years.

Court heard Abdullah hired Bagabuyo in 2016 for his separation. Not long after that, bank records show Abdullah made his first six-figure money transfer to Bagabuyo — $137,000, sent on March 17, 2016.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo blew $774,000 of Abdullah’s money, using it to pay for groceries, clothes and home renovations, among other everyday expenses.

Business was not booming for Bagabuyo’s legal practice in the years leading up to Abdullah's death. His own records show a minuscule amount of work and revenue outside the payments he was taking from Abdullah.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said Bagabuyo was living paycheque to paycheque, and he described Abdullah as a "golden goose."

Prosecutors said Bagabuyo strung Abdullah along for years, relying on assurances and sometimes forged documents to convince him that his money was still sitting there.

Email chains and bank records played a key role in the Crown’s case, painting a picture of Bagabuyo increasingly backed into a financial corner.

But Swartz pushed back on those records, arguing that the financial picture was a lot murkier than prosecutors suggested.

Bungled coverup alleged

Abdullah was stabbed to death inside Bagabuyo’s office, 335 Victoria St., on March 11, 2022. Court heard Abdullah told loved ones he was meeting Bagabuyo that day to get his money back.

According to a forensic pathologist who testified at trial, Abdullah died as a result of multiple stab wounds — among them deep chest injuries that pierced a lung.

Bagabuyo is accused of stuffing Abdullah’s body into a plastic storage tote and loading it into his SUV, then enlisting the help of an elderly friend in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Court heard Bagabuyo showed up on the doorstep of an elderly former client who owed him a favour and said he needed help getting rid of something. The man was told the bin was full of sensitive documents, not a body.

The two men went to the Budget Rentals store on Notre Dame Drive, where they rented a cargo van. Prosecutors said they drove out for two days in an attempt to bury the bin, but were unable to do so due to the ground being frozen.

Abdullah’s body was discovered on March 17, 2022, when the elderly man’s grandson opened the bin to look inside. He said he became suspicious after peeking into the van’s window and spotting shovels.

Timeline built by police

Prosecutors leaned on the painstaking work of Kamloops Mounties to collect surveillance video clips from across the city to piece together Bagabuyo’s movements in the days before and after Abdullah’s death.

Police combined those clips with GPS data, security logs and store receipts, as well as evidence gleaned during forensic searches, to stitch together a timeline.

Twice in the 10 days leading up to Abdullah’s death, Bagabuyo was captured on video surveillance at The Home Depot on Hillside Drive, where he purchased large Husky storage totes and rolls of plastic sheeting, among other items.

The Crown argued they were the components of a body disposal kit, but Swartz urged Ker not to view such items as sinister by default. He offered innocent explanations for tools, tarps and outdoor gear found by investigators in Bagabuyo’s home and backyard.

When Abdullah’s body was discovered, it was wrapped in plastic sheeting and stuffed into a Husky tote identical to the ones purchased by Bagabuyo.

Other videos captured by police showed Abdullah arriving at the March 11, 2022, meeting at Bagabuyo’s office, and Bagabuyo later dragging a heavy Husky storage tote from his office to his vehicle, parked nearby on Victoria Street.

Bagabuyo can also be seen on surveillance video clips renting a van with the would-be accomplice, loading it and driving it to various locations around the Kamloops area.

Follow along with Castanet

Castanet will have a reporter present in court to hear the judge’s decision. Check back for updates on this story.