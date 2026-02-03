Kamloops News

Judge finds former Kamloops lawyer guilty of first-degree murder in death of client

Photo: Yannick Schieve Butch Bagabuyo walks into the Kamloops Law Courts on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

UPDATE: 3:07 p.m.

A former Kamloops lawyer has been found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Butch Bagabuyo’s verdict was read on Tuesday by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who heard evidence over the course of a trial that spanned seven months last year.

“I have no doubt that Mr. Bagabuyo’s actions in this case constituted a planned and deliberate murder,” the judge said.

Bagabuyo stabbed Mohd Abdullah to death on March 11, 2022, during a meeting at his Victoria Street law office. The two men had conspired in 2016 to hide Abdullah’s life savings, nearly $800,000, from his ex-wife during their separation.

Ker accepted the Crown’s theory that Bagabuyo squandered Abdullah's money over a period of years, then hatched a plan to kill him once it became clear he could not pay it back.

The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Bagabuyo was put in handcuffs and led away by sheriffs at the conclusion of Ker’s judgment.

Ker described Bagabuyo as “a fraudster” who bilked Abdullah for his life savings, then told him what he wanted to hear to keep the ruse going.

The case against Bagabuyo was largely circumstantial, but Ker said it was overwhelming. She referred at one point in her judgment to the “evidentiary smorgasbord” of exhibits filed by prosecutors.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver a verdict Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of former Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, who admits he stabbed his longtime client to death during an argument inside his downtown law office in 2022.

Prosecutors allege Bagabuyo squandered Mohd Abdullah’s life savings over a series of years before hatching a plot to kill him. Court heard the two men conspired to hide nearly $800,000 from Abdullah’s wife during a divorce.

Bagabuyo admits he killed Abdullah, but his lawyer said he did so out of fear after coming clean about the missing money.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who presided over a trial that opened in April and closed in October, has to decide whether it was murder or manslaughter.

A conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, while manslaughter has no mandatory minimum jail sentence.

Ker could also find Bagabuyo guilty of second-degree murder, for which she would have to conclude that the Crown proved he intended to harm Abdullah, but not pre-meditation.

Money at heart of case

Bagabuyo and Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, knew each other for years.

Court heard Abdullah hired Bagabuyo in 2016 for his separation. Not long after that, bank records show Abdullah made his first six-figure money transfer to Bagabuyo — $137,000, sent on March 17, 2016.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo blew $774,000 of Abdullah’s money, using it to pay for groceries, clothes and home renovations, among other everyday expenses.

Business was not booming for Bagabuyo’s legal practice in the years leading up to Abdullah's death. His own records show a minuscule amount of work and revenue outside the payments he was taking from Abdullah.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said Bagabuyo was living paycheque to paycheque, and he described Abdullah as a "golden goose."

Prosecutors said Bagabuyo strung Abdullah along for years, relying on assurances and sometimes forged documents to convince him that his money was still sitting there.

Email chains and bank records played a key role in the Crown’s case, painting a picture of Bagabuyo increasingly backed into a financial corner.

But Swartz pushed back on those records, arguing that the financial picture was a lot murkier than prosecutors suggested.

Bungled coverup alleged

Abdullah was stabbed to death inside Bagabuyo’s office, 335 Victoria St., on March 11, 2022. Court heard Abdullah told loved ones he was meeting Bagabuyo that day to get his money back.

According to a forensic pathologist who testified at trial, Abdullah died as a result of multiple stab wounds — among them deep chest injuries that pierced a lung.

Bagabuyo is accused of stuffing Abdullah’s body into a plastic storage tote and loading it into his SUV, then enlisting the help of an elderly friend in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Court heard Bagabuyo showed up on the doorstep of an elderly former client who owed him a favour and said he needed help getting rid of something. The man was told the bin was full of sensitive documents, not a body.

The two men went to the Budget Rentals store on Notre Dame Drive, where they rented a cargo van. Prosecutors said they drove out for two days in an attempt to bury the bin, but were unable to do so due to the ground being frozen.

Abdullah’s body was discovered on March 17, 2022, when the elderly man’s grandson opened the bin to look inside. He said he became suspicious after peeking into the van’s window and spotting shovels.

Timeline built by police

Prosecutors leaned on the painstaking work of Kamloops Mounties to collect surveillance video clips from across the city to piece together Bagabuyo’s movements in the days before and after Abdullah’s death.

Police combined those clips with GPS data, security logs and store receipts, as well as evidence gleaned during forensic searches, to stitch together a timeline.

Twice in the 10 days leading up to Abdullah’s death, Bagabuyo was captured on video surveillance at The Home Depot on Hillside Drive, where he purchased large Husky storage totes and rolls of plastic sheeting, among other items.

The Crown argued they were the components of a body disposal kit, but Swartz urged Ker not to view such items as sinister by default. He offered innocent explanations for tools, tarps and outdoor gear found by investigators in Bagabuyo’s home and backyard.

When Abdullah’s body was discovered, it was wrapped in plastic sheeting and stuffed into a Husky tote identical to the ones purchased by Bagabuyo.

Other videos captured by police showed Abdullah arriving at the March 11, 2022, meeting at Bagabuyo’s office, and Bagabuyo later dragging a heavy Husky storage tote from his office to his vehicle, parked nearby on Victoria Street.

Bagabuyo can also be seen on surveillance video clips renting a van with the would-be accomplice, loading it and driving it to various locations around the Kamloops area.

