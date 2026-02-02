Kamloops News

Kamloops Storm turning late-season momentum into playoff optimism following key trades, defensive restructuring

Storm eye deep playoff run

Photo: Kamloops Storm Quinn Ramsay is one of two late-season additions that have the Kamloops Storm confident heading into the KIJHL playoffs, which begin next month.

Adjustments on and off the ice have the Kamloops Storm eyeing what could be their deepest KIJHL playoff run in more than a decade.

“There’s been a narrative over the past few years about our playoff success, or lack thereof, but we are working hard to change that and we think we are on track after making a pretty big deal at the deadline,” Storm head coach Andrew Fisher told Castanet.

The Storm made a big splash on Jan. 10 at the KIJHL trade deadline, adding a pair of 20-year-olds from the Nelson Leafs.

“When I got the call about the trade, I was pretty excited. Being on a losing team wasn’t that much fun, but getting the chance to come to Kamloops, who is contending for the league title, is pretty exciting,” said Quinn Ramsay.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward registered 45 goals and 84 points in 115 games over the last two-plus seasons with the Leafs, and was leading his former club with 15 goals and 28 points this season.

His road trip partner in the deal, Cale Nachai, brings a little more sandpaper to the Storm lineup, after racking up 16 points and 72 penalty minutes this season with the Leafs.

“I had been traded before in the SJHL, so I know how quick your life can change,” said the 6-foot-4 Nachai.

"Having Quinn in the deal definitely made things easier. We said goodbye to our teammates, hopped in the car and made our way to Kamloops."

With the new acquisitions in the lineup, the Storm rattled off six straight wins, capped off by a physical and thrilling 5-4 victory Friday night at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, where they scored twice in the final 3:10 to clip the Bill Ohlhausen Division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies (27-6-1-2).

“We knew this game would be tight, back-and-forth hockey. They played great, but our guys didn’t let up and got that one extra goal before the end of the third,” said Fisher.

The heater came to a halt Saturday in Williams Lake, when the Mustangs blanked the surging Storm 6-0.

Sights are set high

With their playoff position all but locked in, the Storm’s coaching staff has directed more of their focus to the process and preparing for the postseason rather than overreacting to nightly results.

Storm coaches are hoping that some of those issues that hampered the team in previous playoff runs were handled at the deadline with the injection of experience, talent and grit.

“We learned some lessons over the last few years and not to take anything away from the guys before, but we needed to be a little stronger this year with higher compete levels,” Fisher said. "We feel like these two guys that we added bring more of a playoff-hockey feel to our lineup.”

Ramsay said he wants the postseason to be as long as possible.

“I’ve personally never been past the first round,” he said. "Going all the way would mean everything to all of us in that room."

By sending three 2007-born skaters to the Leafs, the Storm are now stocked full with seven overagers, all of whom are looking forward to one final run at hoisting the Teck Cup for the first time in program history.

“We have the potential to do that and we aren’t going to settle for anything less,” Nachai said.

The Storm last reached the KIJHL championship series in 2015.

Storm’s secret weapon?

Playoff hockey is different from regular season. Teams can get by in chunks of the regular season relying on what they are best at, but those holes often get exposed the deeper you go in the postseason.

With that in mind, the Storm are using their remaining regular season games to shore up defensive habits, and they’ve brought in some outside help in recently retired pro Brendon Nash. The local product skated in two NHL games and played six seasons professionally in Europe.

“Brendon has been great to help us clean a few things up and offer up some structural suggestions,” Fisher said.

"His resume speaks for itself, having played at the highest level possible and all around the world, so our guys know that he knows what he’s talking about.”

The players have enjoyed having Nash around.

“He’s a great guy to learn from. He has lots of pointers and ideas of what he would do if he was out there, things to look for, other options to think about,” said Storm D-man Ryan Pedersen.

"These days, he’s really making us focus on making safer, simpler decisions with the puck breaking out of our own end."

The Storm return to action Saturday night, when they host the Merritt Centennials (20-11-2-2) on McArthur Island, as they close out the final month of the regular season and gear up for playoff hockey.

They will play home games on Feb. 7, Feb. 13, Feb. 21 and Feb. 27 before closing out the regular season on the road on Feb. 28. Playoffs start in March.