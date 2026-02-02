Kamloops News

Kamloops Japanese Culture Centre set to reopen renovated museum with expanded exhibits, new archival displays

Japanese museum reopens

After more than a year of renovations, the Kamloops Japanese Culture Centre is reopening its museum to the public.

The Kamloops Japanese Canadian Museum & Archives held a soft launch of the space on Saturday, and it will be fully open to the public on Tuesdays starting Feb. 9.

The museum features all manner of artifacts and information now on display like never before in the museum’s history.

Cultural centre member George Uyeda said the museum has never displayed the amount of artifacts it now can.

“It wasn’t nothing like this. This is the first time we ever did anything huge like this,” he said.

The centre secured a $250,000 grant to renovate and reconfigure the basement of its building on Vernon Avenue.

There is a permanent exhibit showcasing a comprehensive history of Japanese Canadians in B.C. and the Kamloops region, and a temporary exhibit commemorating 50 Years of the Kamloops Japanese Canadian Association.

The history section is broken down into three sections in the museum — early years of immigration, the Second World War and revival years after the war.

Now that the centre is reopening, Uyeda said he’s looking forward to teaching Japanese and non-Japanese people about his culture.

“I went to a lot of classes, they want to know about internment, so I went to a lot of schools,” he said. "They can come over here now and see the museum."

The centre has items in storage that will be rotated onto display.