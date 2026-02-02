Kamloops News

National report spotlights City of Merritt's plan to remove homes from floodplain

Floodplain fix draws praise

Photo: City of Merritt Coldwater River.

The City of Merritt’s STUWI(x) Naturalization Project is earning national recognition, featured in a report by the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction.

The report, Cities Adapt with Nature-Based Solutions, highlights innovative, community-led approaches to climate adaptation across Canada, and has a dedicated chapter on Merritt authored by Leila Darwish.

The STUWI(x) project is a nature-based initiative demonstrating how working with natural systems can reduce flood risk, restore riparian habitats and returning rivers to a more natural state.

The first phase of the project involves a voluntary buyout program of private properties in the project site along the banks of the Coldwater River. That will be followed by Phase 2, in which permanent structures and infrastructure will be removed from the floodplain, along with invasive species.

The third phase involves a steering committee of representatives from the municipality and area bands meeting to develop naturalized floodplain design for the project site.

Over a period of 18 months, the steering committee will develop a community-driven design that integrates traditional knowledge, ecological restoration and floodplain mitigation.

The design process centres on Indigenous elders' knowledge with support from stream and riparian specialists, engineers and other subject matter experts, according to the report.

Phase 4 will involve constructing and implement the designs and recommendations that arise from the steering committee.

The project seeks to restore and naturalize a repeatedly flooded area in the city that was hard hit by the 2021 atmospheric river flooding. It would restore the area to a natural floodplain and support the permanent establishment of the natural river channel at the confluence of the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers, the report stated.

The City of Merritt, the report stated, has so far developed the voluntary buyout program, and private properties were purchased using grant funds.

Steering committee members meanwhile have started meeting to share traditional knowledge and Indigenous perspective on the river and restoration, exploring community needs and potential design ideas for the naturalization plan.

The completion date for STUWI(x) is 2027.

“By reconnecting rivers to their floodplains, restoring native vegetation, and revitalizing natural corridors, the project supports water filtration, wildlife habitat, and long-term ecosystem health," the report stated.

"These nature-based solutions help slow and absorb floodwaters, stabilize soils, and enhance biodiversity, creating a more resilient landscape for both people and wildlife."