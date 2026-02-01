Kamloops News

B.C. Conservative leadership hopeful Fulmer brings message of unity to Kamloops

Would-be leader makes stop

Photo: Michael Potestio B.C. Conservative leadership candidate Yuri Fulmer at the Noble Pig on Saturday, Jan. 31.

One of the candidates vying to lead the B.C. Conservatives made a campaign stop in Kamloops on Saturday, hosting a meet-and-greet at a pub on Victoria Street.

Yuri Fulmer, who threw his hat in the ring earlier this month, was at the Noble Pig to greet supporters and those looking to learn more about his message.

Born in Perth, Australia, Fulmer owned dozens of A&W franchises across Western Canada, along with several other businesses, and was also chancellor of Capilano University.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Fulmer said he feels the party needs to unify around five or six of important issues and present them to British Columbians with hope, optimism and solutions.

“We’re going to have to allow British Columbians to be proud again of the province that they live in. And then we’re going to have to zip it on everything else and just stay focused,” he said.

The B.C. Conservatives will choose a new party leader on May 30 to replace John Rustad, who stepped down late last year following a party coup.

Fulmer, who ran for Rustad's B.C. Conservatives in the 2024 election, when he lost the Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding by less than 700 votes to the Green Party's Jeremy Valeriote.

He said he feels his outsider perspective is “just what the doctor ordered.”

“I think it allows me to come in unencumbered, without any baggage and bring a different voice and a different face,” he said.

Fulmer said he believed in Rustad’s leadership but felt the party had “a lot of growing pains” as it emerged on the provincial stage.

He said he feels his lifetime of business experience qualifies him to run the party next.

“Running the province isn’t running a business, but there’s a lot of similarities,” he said.

Fulmer said his platform includes housing and grocery affordability, access to health care and public safety.

Fulmer has been on a provincewide tour the past three weeks to visit all 93 ridings. He left Kamloops for Victoria on Sunday.

Several other candidates mounting leadership bids, including Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar.

Others include MLA Harman Bhangu, former federal MP and minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay, political commentator Caroline Elliott, former BC Liberal minister Iain Black, Rossland contractor Warren Hamm and former Save-On Foods executive Darrell Jones.