Delay on Coquihalla Highway due to 'police incident' now cleared
Coquihalla incident over
UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.
The police incident on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday is now over, according to DriveBC, and motorists should no longer expect delays.
It's not clear what exactly prompted the earlier warning about expected delays on the Coquihalla Highway, with DriveBC only describing it as a "police incident," but as 1 p.m. it is now cleared.
ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.
Drivers can expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway roughly 30 kilometres north of the summit due to a police incident.
Sunday after noon, DriveBC said the delay was impacting 18.6 kilometres of road between the Mine Creek Road and Larson Hill exits.
It's not clear what has caused the delay.
Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control and be prepared to stop.
For up-to-date DriveBC conditions, click here.
More Kamloops News
- Remembering 'Moira Rose'Ontario - 2:00 pm
- Einarson returns to finalOntario - 1:34 pm
- Coquihalla incident overCoquihalla - 1:05 pm
- RCMP, COSAR still on sceneKelowna - 1:00 pm
- Three men arrested in SurreySurrey - 12:30 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate