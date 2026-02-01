Kamloops News

Delay on Coquihalla Highway due to 'police incident' now cleared

Photo: DriveBC A police incident caused traffic delays on Coquihalla Highway earlier Sunday.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

The police incident on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday is now over, according to DriveBC, and motorists should no longer expect delays.

It's not clear what exactly prompted the earlier warning about expected delays on the Coquihalla Highway, with DriveBC only describing it as a "police incident," but as 1 p.m. it is now cleared.

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway roughly 30 kilometres north of the summit due to a police incident.

Sunday after noon, DriveBC said the delay was impacting 18.6 kilometres of road between the Mine Creek Road and Larson Hill exits.

It's not clear what has caused the delay.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control and be prepared to stop.

For up-to-date DriveBC conditions, click here.