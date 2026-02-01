Kamloops News

Fatal overdose numbers on track for lowest in years in Kamloops, as opioid stats see widespread similar trends

Opioid crisis trending down

Photo: Colin Dacre An overdose prevention site in Kelowna

The number of illicit drug overdose deaths in Kamloops appears on pace for its lowest death toll since the numbers last dipped prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the province’s latest release of unregulated drug deaths, 50 people died from overdoses in Kamloops in the first 10 months of the year, putting the city on a downtrend for 60 deaths for all of 2025.

That projection would put Kamloops well below the 92 drug deaths recorded in all of 2024, and be the lowest number of since the 60 recorded in 2020. It’d also be the most sizeable drop locally since the opioid crisis was declared in B.C. back in 2016.

Year-over-year deaths had been on the rise around the province until 2019 when they dropped to 992 from 1,566 in B.C. the year prior, and to 26 from 47 in Kamloops.

From the pandemic onward drug deaths in B.C. and Kamloops had been back on the rise, peaking at 93 in 2022 locally, and 2,589 across the province in 2023. Across B.C. just 1,538 overdose deaths were recorded in the first 10 months of 2025, compared to 2,315 over all of 2024.

The downward trend is one being seen across B.C., and elsewhere, but the reason for the drop is hard to pinpoint, according to experts.

Myriad reasons why

Dr. Silvina Mema, deputy chief medical health officer with Interior Health said the downtrend seen in Kamloops is also beings seen in other B.C. cities, across Canada and in the U.S.

As for the reason why, she said it’s unclear, but there are some hypothesis — a greater availability of overdose reversing naloxone, almost exclusive use via inhalation over injection and the changing complexion of street drugs.

“There is a number of different hypotheses or ideas that we believe are behind the decline,” Mema said, noting it’s likely a combination of factors over any one reason.

She said one other hypothesis for drug deaths falling is that many of those at risk have already perished.

“It's kind of burning through the people that were users of drugs, and now there isn't that many,” Mema said. “That could be a possibility as well.”

Mema said it’s hard to determine cause and effect. She said she doesn’t want to convey that one mode of consuming drugs is less harmful, but overdoses have gone down as the mode of ingestion has changed.

“We still don't quite understand exactly how the you know, the days, how strong the cause and effect is,” she said.

She said the user can have less control over how much of a substance enters the body when injecting it over inhaling it.

“There is something there, but I wouldn't necessarily say that it's less dangerous,” she said.

Toxicity levels hard to pin down

The drug death stats are falling at a time when IH is seeing a changing complexion of drugs, but it’s hard to say whether the current supply is less potent than it used to be.

Mema said that previously in the opioid crisis, a lot of what was seen in street drugs was fentanyl mixed with benzodiazepines, but those combinations have changed and with that comes different drug toxicity levels.

“It appears to be, or it may have been, that in the past few years, the drug supply was more toxic due to these combinations that I'm talking about, or than, perhaps in more recent months,” she said.

“The drugs are still very much toxic,” Mema said. “What we’re seeing is a decline, but it is still early.”

Nathan Gladders, IH harm reduction lead for IH’s toxic drug response team, said xylazine and other veterinary drugs are showing up and being flagged in drug alerts.

“Anecdotally, I would say we've seen a shift from fentanyl and a lot of fentanyl analogs over to increasingly include a lot of benzodiazepines,” Gladders said.

He said all of these varying substances have been showing up more in drug samples, and are different classes of central nervous system depressant drugs.

“So it's hard to say whether that means the drugs are getting more or less potent. I would say more that it's just different,” Gladders said.

Gladders said it’s hard to say whether the different drug makeups are less likely to lead to overdoses as dosages vary week-to-week even from the same suppliers, and thinks that’s a question that will take time once people are able to do some more research.

Meanwhile, he said, in his experience people with greater access to treatment have had greater success avoiding overdoses and hopes this latest downtrend is reflective that these interventions are more widespread, accepted and delivered by competent professionals.

More naloxone seen

Meanwhile, City of Kamloops protective services director Ken Uzeloc said emergency calls for drug overdoses continue to fluctuate in Kamloops, with some quarters seeing more than normal and others when the number of calls are down.

“We are still seeing them. Once thing we have noticed is we have not had to use naloxone as much because naloxone is much more prevalent out in the community,” Uzeloc said. “There's already naloxone being administered when we arrive and we're using our medical skills and equipment to augment that use of naloxone."

Uzeloc said it’s also hard to tell as some calls may get reported as a cardiac arrest and not be catalogued as a drug overdose.

Mema said drug users should still exercise caution and follow IH guidance when using drugs — have your drugs tested, don't use alone, use slowly, not to mix drugs and, if ready, engage with IH to begin receiving drug addiction treatment.

Most likely reasons

According to the Government of Canada’s website, after years of increasing opioid-related deaths in Canada dropped 17 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023 — a shift mirroring a similar patterns in the U.S.

It was the first sustained decline since deaths surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the site stated.

As for the reasons why, the federal government webpage noted the most likely were changes in the drug supply concentrations, such as evidence of a reduction in fentanyl and high-risk drug combinations, such as opioids mixed with benzodiazepines aligning with the decrease in deaths.

The site also noted better access to naloxone, and a smaller population of people at risk of overdoses as likely factors, and a possible reason being more people smoking their drugs, which has a lower overdose risk than injection.

Factors that were considered unlikely to have played a role in the decline include the presence of drug checking services as deaths have gone down even in places where these services are not present.

Supervised consumption sites are also considered unlikely because their limited number cannot account for the broad reduction in deaths across multiple jurisdictions. Meanwhile, opioid agonist therapy is also considered an unlikely contributor because provinces where more people received the treatment still experienced high death rates.