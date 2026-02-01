Kamloops News

North Kamloops Library renovation expected to start Monday, TNRL says

Library refresh by summer

Photo: Tim Petruk Inside the Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road.

A renovation to the North Kamloops Library is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 2 as part of needed maintenance.

This project will include new carpeting and new paint throughout the library, a new information desk and a new floor plan that will lead to a larger children’s area and a new separated teen’s area, the Thompson Nicola Regional Library said in a press release.

Work will be conducted in phases beginning with the children’s area, programming room and staff offices, before moving to other areas of the library, the release said.

As renovation work is underway, certain areas of the library will be temporarily unavailable.

The hours of operation at the North Kamloops Library will not be impacted, but there may be more noise than usual at times when work is taking place.

The branch refresh project is expected to be completed in summer 2026, providing much-needed improvements to the library’s interior.

“We greatly appreciate the understanding of our library patrons during this work to refresh the North Kamloops Library,” Margo Schiller, Manager of Kamloops Libraries & Engagement said in the release.

“We look forward to the results of this project, which will be an improved library space for the North Shore.”

For the most up-to-date project information, please visit: tnrl.ca/northkamloopsrefresh.

Information about library services and hours of operation can be found at tnrl.ca/locations.

The North Kamloops Library, located at 693 Tranquille Rd., opened in 2010.