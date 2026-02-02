Kamloops News

Curler's Corner: Kamloops Curling Club had top ice maker in Bus Ellis

A celebrated ice maker

Photo: Randy Nelson Bus Ellis.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next several weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

Every curler knows that having good ice to play on is a special treat.

Making good ice is mostly a science combined with years of experience, listening skills and a willingness to learn. Kamloops currently has one of the best ice makers anywhere in Mike Merklinger and his crew.

When the current Kamloops Curling facility was built in 1949, Douglas (Bus) Ellis came forward and started making the ice.

Bus was born in Vanderhoof, but moved to Kamloops where his dad was the game warden. Like many young men in Kamloops, Bus joined the war effort. He was a gunner on a destroyer that helped protect merchant fleets.

After returning from the war at age 25, Bus leased some crown land, bought a book on how to build a log cabin and built a hunting and fishing lodge at Caverhill Lake, northeast of Barriere. Five years later Bus built a second lodge on Bonaparte Lake. He also guided hunters and fishers throughout the years.

Larry Loney, the current owner (along with his wife Marlene) of Caverhill Lodge, said Bus was a very successful guide and moose hunter. Larry went on a moose hunt with Bus, who was 88 at the time. Bus shot a moose and Larry said his job was always to start a fire and boil some tea while Bus dealt with the moose. (I wish I had a moose hunting partner like Bus).

The lodges kept him busy during the summer and fall, but Bus wanted to be busy year-round. The job as an ice technician for the Kamloops Curling Club came along shortly after it was built in 1949.

Bus made the ice on and off over the next 25 years. His expertise was utilized for many larger events where arena ice was converted to curling.

In 1983, he was given an award for the great ice he made in Prince George for the Ladies B.C. Provincial Championships. In 1991 he received a lifetime membership to the Kamloops Curling Club.

Bus was also a very successful curler himself, having won the B.C. Legion Provincials 5 times and the National Championships once in 1957. He also won the senior men’s title in 1982.

Bus lived to be 101 years old and died November 5, 2024. His son Judy relayed a remarkable story to me about Bus.

There were some concerns he might be having cognitive issues later in life, so some tests were given to Bus. He was answering the questions fairly quickly until the interviewer asked “What gives you stress?”

After a long pause, Bus said, “I was a gunner on a destroyer in the Second World War. My job as a gunner was to spot and shoot out incoming torpedoes before they hit our ship. That caused me stress.”

Next time you think you’re having a bad day or something or someone is really getting to you, think of Bus’ definition of stress.

