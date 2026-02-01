Kamloops News

Kamloops-area entrepreneurs invited to take part in The BIG Pitch

Let's hear your best pitch

Photo: Community Futures Thompson Country A participant pitches a business idea in front of an audience at last year's The BIG Pitch event.

Their palms might be sweaty, knees weak and arms heavy, but this opportunity will come once in a lifetime — or, at least, once this year — for new Kamloops-area entrepreneurs with a big idea.

Community Futures Thompson Country is encouraging people with an early-stage business idea to push through any nerves and find support as they present their proposals at The BIG Pitch. The event will be held on Friday, March 13.

While there is an opportunity to win a grand prize, Blair Gray, Community Futures general manager, said the true value lies in the chance to practice a pitch and receive instant feedback from a panel of business leaders.

“There's no drawbacks in speaking about your business or business idea, because that's something you're going to have to do a lot — whether it's at networking events, whether you're going to the bank because you need a loan, or coming to Community Futures because you need a loan,” said Blair Gray, Community Futures general manager.

“You're going to have to speak to your business a lot, and it really just gives you some practice at that and prepares you for doing that in the future.”

For the event, registered participants will start with a closed-door pitch.

“All of the contestants will deliver a concise elevator pitch outlining their business concepts to our panel of seasoned business professionals who are from our community,” said Community Futures’ Jennifer Brown-Binns.

From there, Brown-Binns said five finalists will be chosen to advance to the live pitch event.

These finalists will present their business in front of a live audience and judges, followed by a question and answer portion. Judges will choose the winner, and the audience can vote for the people’s choice award recipient.

Entrepreneurs attending the event will have the chance to get complimentary headshots and pre-pitch public speaking preparation.

Brown-Binns said the winner will receive $10,000, thanks to Venture Kamloops, grand prize co-sponsor. The people’s choice award winner will receive dedicated mentorship hours sponsored by Avid ActionCOACH.

A business supports trade show will be happening simultaneously, where entrepreneurs and small business owners can be connected with other local and regional businesses offering access to resources and funding.

"We just really hope people realize that there's so much opportunity and support,” Brown-Binns said.

“Especially attending this event, every business and vendor and other contestant that you may meet, they can support you — and maybe in a way that you never knew that you needed.”

Members of the community are also welcome to attend the free event.

Last year’s winner, Chef Amanda St. Pierre of local bakery Wild Flour, said in a statement she was nervous to apply at first, but “dove head first” into the process of coming up with a powerpoint presentation and business plan.

“Just taking part in the event and being able to pull off my first round pitch was a total win for me,” St. Pierre said.

She said she was “riddled” with anxiety and felt she didn’t belong. However, she came to realize other competitors were struggling with the same insecurities, but all had a dream and a passionate pitch.

“It was so powerful to be surrounded by all these people who were so driven and committed to pursuing their goals,” she said.

Registration is now open, and the deadline is Monday, March 9.

To be eligible, participants must have less than $100,000 in revenue since their business launch, and must have been operating for less than two years. Participants can also be generating an idea for a possible business.

More information about eligibility and the event can be found on Community Futures’ webpage.