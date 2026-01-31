Kamloops Art Gallery to launch two winter exhibitions Saturday with tours, live music, hands-on activities
KAG opens winter exhibits
The Kamloops Art Gallery will celebrate the launch of its winter exhibitions on Saturday with an evening of tours, live music and art-making activities.
The festivities get underway at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome prayer and remarks, followed by a guided tour of Futures led by John Geoghegan, associate curator of collections and research at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The other display opening on Saturday is Slug Eggs, a multimedia exhibition from Kelowna artist Bree Apperley.
A free all-ages reception will be held in the gallery’s studios and atrium, featuring live music, hands-on art activities, wine and beer.
Gallery memberships will be available at a 25 per cent discount.
The Kamloops Art Gallery is located inside the TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria St.
More Kamloops News
- Pete Fry running for mayorVancouver - 6:32 pm
- Promising mining discoverySaskatchewan - 6:31 pm
- New Epstein file bombshellsUnited States - 6:29 pm
- Canadian soldier diesLatvia - 6:26 pm
- Westside to gather on courtWest Kelowna - 6:21 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Finn Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate