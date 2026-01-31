Kamloops News

Kamloops Art Gallery to launch two winter exhibitions Saturday with tours, live music, hands-on activities

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery Attendees mingle in the Kamloops Art Gallery atrium celebrating the opening of a previous exhibition.

The Kamloops Art Gallery will celebrate the launch of its winter exhibitions on Saturday with an evening of tours, live music and art-making activities.

The festivities get underway at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome prayer and remarks, followed by a guided tour of Futures led by John Geoghegan, associate curator of collections and research at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The other display opening on Saturday is Slug Eggs, a multimedia exhibition from Kelowna artist Bree Apperley.

A free all-ages reception will be held in the gallery’s studios and atrium, featuring live music, hands-on art activities, wine and beer.

Gallery memberships will be available at a 25 per cent discount.

The Kamloops Art Gallery is located inside the TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria St.