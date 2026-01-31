Kamloops News

Councillor feeling vindicated, Hamer-Jackson in disbelief after judge tosses defamation lawsuit

Mayor mum on court ruling

Photo: Contributed Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

The mayor of Kamloops says he is in disbelief following a judge’s decision to throw out his defamation lawsuit against a city councillor.

On Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes ruled in favour of Coun. Katie Neustaeter under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, dismissing Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's suit.

The mayor did not return multiple calls from Castanet Kamloops on Friday afternoon seeking comment on the ruling, but he did send a one-word text message: "Unbelievable." He went on to tell Castanet he is "very busy" and had not read the decision.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit in 2023, alleging Neustaeter made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors in March 2023 that he had crossed personal and professional boundaries.

The statement came after the mayor made sweeping changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term.

The mayor also claimed Neustaeter also defamed him in February of 2023 to the rest of council by suggesting he was communicating with her father to gain political influence over her.

Mayor put councillor in crosshairs?

Neustaeter said she was pleased with the judge’s findings, and the recognition that Hamer-Jackson had been targeting her because he sees her as a political opponent.

In her ruling, Hughes said the evidence supports Neustaeter's assertion that Hamer-Jackson was using his litigation to target her for critical statements she had made about his conduct and governance.

“Now I hope that Reid finally allows us to focus on the best interest of our constituents," Neustaeter told Castanet. "Our job is to work together."

Hamer-Jackson also has a second defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter, alleging she made "scandalous" comments about him monitoring her bathroom use, and he has another one outstanding against developer Joshua Knaak.

In her ruling, Hughes said the existence of the other suits undermined the mayor's assertion that Neustaeter's comments caused damage to his reputation.

Lack of proof

Hughes said she found no evidence of a link between the harms Hamer-Jackson says had been done to his reputation and Neustaeter’s statements.

In his lawsuit, Hamer-Jackson claimed Neustaeter’s statement indicated sexual misconduct on the part of the mayor. However, Hughes noted, there was no evidence of anyone interpreting the defendant’s statements as accusing the plaintiff of sexual impropriety prior to his own lawyer, David McMillan first suggesting that was the case.

Hughes said Hamer-Jackson’s evidence of harm consists of bare assertions of generalized harm

which are described in a single paragraph in his affidavit.

“Aside from the plaintiff’s bare assertions, there is no evidence of any causal link between the harms alleged and the defendant’s statements,” Hughes wrote in her ruling.

Hughes also said she accepted Neustaeter’s evidence that the legal action caused a “chilling effect” on her ability to speak and represent her constituents, including having to reuse herself from multiple countries cil votes to avoid perceived conflicts of interest.

“I find that the plaintiff has not established the harm he has suffered, or is likely to suffer,” Hughes said in the decision.