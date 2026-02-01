Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor takes second swing at stopping paid and catered meals for council, staff

Mayor takes aim at meals

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

For the second time this council term, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is trying to get rid of catered meals at city hall.

Hamer-Jackson has put forward a motion aiming to stop paid and catered meals for council members, senior management and staff attending council meetings. The motion will be put forward for consideration during Tuesday’s meeting.

“During this budget period, the city is looking for practical and reasonable ways to reduce costs,” the written motion reads.

“While the overall financial impact of this change may be modest, the symbolic importance is significant.”

When asked how much money the city currently spends on lunches, Hamer-Jackson said via text message that he wasn’t sure, and told Castanet Kamloops to check with the deputy mayor to get an estimate.

He said the last time he put this motion forward back in 2023, “I believe council’s was about 20K and management about 30K.”

Hamer-Jackson’s September 2023 motion, which proposed putting an end to paid meals for council engagements and spending the money on other initiatives, did not receive a seconder and failed to move forward.

At that time, the mayor had said the lunch budget was $22,000. City corporate services director David Hallinan noted the money spent on meals for council and senior staff fell under a “promotions and entertainment” budget set at $22,000 annually, but that total amount wasn’t spent on food alone.

After Hamer-Jackson put forward his 2023 motion, Coun. Bill Sarai said the cost of meals wouldn’t outweigh the extra hours of work that would be paid out as a result of staff not receiving food for working lunches and dinners.

He said councillors on the last council had brought forward similar motions, and the initiative hasn’t been shown to save money.

Hamer-Jackson said in his motion he believes council and senior staff “should be held to the same standard as most city employees who pay for their own meals each day.”