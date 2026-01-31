Kamloops News

B.C. Supreme Court judge sides with councillor, tosses Kamloops mayor's defamation suit

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter coming and going from the Kamloops Law Courts.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s defamation lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, ruling the claim targeted her for political speech.

Justice Jacqueline Hughes published her judgement on Friday, following a week of hearings in September.

Hamer-Jackson filed his lawsuit in June of 2023, alleging comments Neustaeter made while reading aloud a joint statement on behalf of council have had damaging effects on him.

Hamer-Jackson had been in contact with Neustaeter’s father in 2022 and 2023, and Neustaeter told him multiple times to stop — statements which the mayor had also alleged were defamatory.

Neustaeter filed to have the mayor’s suit dismissed under legislation intended to safeguard people from strategic lawsuits, and the judge ruled in her favour on Friday.

Comments were protected

In her written decision, Hughes said she found that Neustaeter’s comments were made on matters of public interest.

“I agree with the defendant [Neustaeter] that this case is fundamentally one about political speech,” Hughes wrote.

“Her assertion that the plaintiff [Hamer-Jackson] is using this litigation to target her as a political adversary for speech that she made, which was critical of his conduct and governance in his role as mayor, is supported on the record before me.”

When it came to Neustaeter’s statements asking Hamer-Jackson to stay away from her father, Hughes said she found other councillors brought into the conversation had a “legitimate interest” in the issue of whether the mayor was attempting to use her father to exert pressure on her in the political realm.

Hughes noted the evidence shows Hamer-Jackson himself was the one who brought these statements into the public sphere.

As for the public statement made in council chambers by Neustaeter on behalf of city council — a statement made in the wake of Hamer-Jackson’s sudden, unilateral committee appointments — Hughes ruled this also was a matter of public interest.

“The defendant asserts that within that context, she had an interest in communicating the frustrations and concerns of elected councillors with their constituents, and that members of the public had a corresponding reciprocal interest in hearing councillors’ response to the plaintiffs’ accusations and conduct,” Hughes wrote. “I agree.”

Hughes found Hamer-Jackson, at times, put forward inconsistent evidence. She also noted, at one point, Hamer-Jackson did not bring forward evidence from a key individual that may have ended up being inconsistent or unhelpful for his position.

Hughes said she found no evidence of a link between the harms Hamer-Jackson says has been done to him and Neustaeter’s statements.

“While there is evidence suggesting the plaintiff’s [Hamer-Jackson’s] reputation includes those who believe him to be disruptive, violate privacy, violate personal boundaries and engage in sexual misconduct, there is little, if any, evidence to establish that any such harm to the plaintiff’s reputation was causally linked to the defendant’s statements,” Hughes wrote.

She said she accepted Neustaeter’s evidence that Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit has had a “chilling effect” on her ability to represent her constituents.

A ‘tremendous’ waste of time

Neustaeter said she was relieved when reached for comment on Friday by Castanet.

“It feels like an inevitability,” she said.

“There was only ever one possible outcome here, which anyone who reads the decision, I think will agree with. So while I’m relieved that this part of it is done, it’s just such a shame that such an idiotic lawsuit would ever be filed.”

She said the lawsuit was a “tremendous waste of resources and time,” and was divisive and confusing for the community.

“I wish Reid Hamer-Jackson would consider more carefully before he does such things in the future," she said.

Mayor might have to pay

The parties will be due back in court in the next 30 days to schedule another hearing on awarding damages and costs.