SD73 sets kindergarten registration window next week for Kamloops families entering school system

Kindergarten sign up starts

Photo: KTW file FILE - A Kamloops-Thompson School District school bus.

If you are the parent of a child getting ready for kindergarten, next week is the week to register for SD73 catchment schools.

Parents can visit the SD73 website, where they can find out which catchment area they fall in and fill out a student enrolment form to print and mail or drop off.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Schools of choice registration closed last week.

