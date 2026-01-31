Kamloops News

Upper Nicola Band cautions members travelling to the U.S. amid political unrest and ICE-related concerns

Cautioned not to visit U.S.

Photo: The Canadian Press Federal agents make a traffic stop on a U.S. citizen as they provide their identification including a passport and drivers license, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

A Merritt-area First Nation has issued a travel advisory for members heading to the U.S., warning that ongoing political unrest and recent actions by American federal agents may pose risks to First Nations travellers.

In a notice posted to social media, the Upper Nicola Band said it fears the political unrest unfolding south of the border could be unsafe for First Nations peoples.

“As we strongly condemn all forms of violence which have occurred as a result of actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, we have issued a travel advisory regarding travel to the U.S. and urge all members who must cross the border to take precautions and be aware of their rights,” the statement reads.

The band is urging its members to exercise extreme caution, carry proper identification, including their status card and passport, and check all relevant government travel advisories which may change from time to time.

The advisory notes the Jay Treaty reaffirms Indigenous peoples’ right to travel freely to and from the U.S., but the band expects that not all federal law enforcement official will be familiar with that right.

The travel advisory comes days following the Assembly of First Nations issuing its own travel advisory to Indigenous people to be cautious when travelling to the U.S.

The AFN stated in a social media post it has heard reports of some First Nations members are experiencing increased scrutiny by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The organization advised travellers to ask to speak to an ICE agent’s supervisor if they do not accept your tribal ID. In emergency cases, the AFN recommends contacting the Canadian consulate for assistance at 1-613-996-8885.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepwmc band shard the AFN advisory on its Facebook page, but does not appear to have issued a warning of tis own. Castanet has inquired with the band as to whether it has any travel advisory in place for its members and is awaiting reply.

The Blood Tribe First Nation, located in southern Alberta near Lethbridge, said this week it learned that individuals have been stopped and even detained by US agents, and has also issued its own travel advisory.

“Both the Assembly of First Nations and Indigenous Services Canada have reported being aware that status cards have not been respected,” the band said in the advisory, posted Wednesday.

“It is our understanding that at the very least a Blood Tribe member should ensure that they are in possession of a copy of their birth certificate or other evidence that they were born in Canada, and evidence of their percentage of ‘American Indian Blood.’”