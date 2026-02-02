Kamloops News

Six years in prison for Kamloops man who held up Brocklehurst home with loaded shotgun

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man who used a loaded shotgun to terrorize the resident of a Brocklehurst home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 29, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court after a judge found him guilty of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, pointing a firearm and breach of a no-weapons condition.

At trial, the victim testified that two men came onto his property in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Feb. 28, 2024, armed with a shotgun.

The judge found Eyres loaded the gun, pointed it at the man and struck him with the butt end, stealing his laptop before leaving.

Eyres has a lengthy and violent criminal history, including a high profile robbery a decade ago in which he stabbed a taxi driver while stealing $120.

In 2024, he was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he deployed a can of bear spray in the face of the manager of a Kamloops clothing store during a robbery in August of 2023. That sentence will expire in March.

Court heard Eyres has used cocaine, crystal meth and crack cocaine since he was a teenager, and he is addicted to heroin.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi said Eyres is maintaining his sobriety behind bars, attending meetings, smudging ceremonies and Indigenous-focused treatment.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with a joint submission for a six-year prison sentence. Eyres was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database and issued a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Awaiting trial for murder

Eyres is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Brocklehurst townhouse on May 21, 2023, for which he has elected trial by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.

Dates for his preliminary inquiry are expected to be set this week.